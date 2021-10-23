Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 23

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Saturday, Oct 23.
From Jan 1, only those fully vaccinated can return to workplace; others must test negative for Covid-19
China's Sinovac vaccine will also be added to Singapore's national vaccination programme.
Sinovac included in Singapore's national Covid-19 vaccination programme, 3 doses recommended
People are still recommended to take mRNA vaccines unless they are medically ineligible.
Household members will be allowed to dine in groups of 5 if weekly infection rate falls
The Covid-19 task force is monitoring 3 areas in considering when to ease existing restrictions.
S'pore to open to travellers from South Asia, eases measures for travellers from Malaysia and Indonesia
Travellers from South Asia will be subject to the tightest of border measures.
Malaysia may reopen to Singapore travellers 'very soon', says its Tourism Minister
The minister is due to meet Singapore officials next week to discuss resumption of cross-border travel.
Germany to classify S'pore as 'high-risk' area, vaccinated travellers still allowed to skip quarantine
Children below 12 who are unvaccinated will be required to isolate for five days upon arrival.
Largest therapeutic garden in Singapore opens at Jurong Lake Gardens
3,100 sq m garden features a section for children with special needs.
Alec Baldwin was told prop gun was unloaded moments before fatal shooting
The assistant director who handed Baldwin the prop gun did not know it contained live rounds.
Tingkat delivery makes comeback during Covid-19
More people are working from home and fewer people dining out during the pandemic.