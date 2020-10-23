Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 23

Malaysia set for emergency measures to avert snap polls amid Covid-19 pandemic

This will ensure that spending on Covid-19 is not jeopardised by the political upheaval.

READ MORE HERE

Live: Malaysian PM to meet King on emergency measures to avert snap polls

PM Muhyiddin is meeting the King to seek royal assent for the move.

READ MORE HERE

470,000 S'porean workers to get $810m in Workfare Special Payment

These lower-income workers will receive their October payout from Oct 28.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Chief Justice grants probe into Parti Liyani's complaint of misconduct against prosecutors

Ms Parti had sought leave to commence disciplinary proceedings against DPP Tan Yanying and DPP Tan Wee Hao.

READ MORE HERE

NUS has fallen short in handling of sexual allegations against ex-lecturer: Tommy Koh

NUS has pledged to be more open and transparent in the way it provides information about sexual misconduct cases.

READ MORE HERE

Dark winter, mute buttons and Lincoln: Takeaways from final Trump-Biden debate

The debate was relatively sedate and civil, partially due to a rule change - the mute buttons.

READ MORE HERE

Man caught for improper mask use jailed 4 weeks for attempting to bribe police

Chen Long was spotted with his mask down near the smoking corner of Boon Lay MRT station.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore and Germany agree to establish Reciprocal Green Lane for business and official travel

Dates for the opening of the lane are yet unclear.

READ MORE HERE

10 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, all imported

No community cases were reported as of Friday noon.

READ MORE HERE

Mexican restaurant Los Amigos ordered to close for 20 days

This is the longest closure issued to an F&B outlet so far.

READ MORE HERE