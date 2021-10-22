Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 22

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Oct 22.

Golden Mile Complex gazetted as conserved building; future developers to get building incentives

The incentives include allowing developers to build a new tower block beside the main building.

High vaccination rate, risk of hospitals being swamped cited as reasons for and against Covid-19 curbs: ST poll

61.8% of about 5,000 polled felt extension of curbs was not necessary, 38.2% felt it was needed.

SIA to expand S'pore-Sydney capacity using Airbus A380 with travel bubble on the way

The plan is to allow vaccinated students and business travellers fly between the two countries, before opening up to tourists.

Royal Caribbean now requires guests to take only pre-departure ART

Previously, they were required to take a pre-departure polymerase chain reaction test.

Singapore kicks off distribution of Covid-19 ART kits to every household

Ministry of Health is giving out the kits to 1.54 million households via SingPost.

Median price of 5-room HDB resale flats in Queenstown now $926,000 in record year for market

Resale prices rose 2.9 per cent in the July-September period from the previous three months.

Doughnuts, lost love and lifting weights: What politicians are talking about

The Straits Times reporters look at what politicians, and the politically-related, are up to, in the first edition of this series.

COE drought will pass, so don't get caught with an overpriced car

What is causing COE prices to fluctuate more wildly in the last several months?

Alec Baldwin fatally shoots woman with prop gun on movie set

He fired a prop gun that killed a cinematographer and wounded the director on a film set in New Mexico.

Jail for cop who drove negligently, killing elderly pedestrian in accident

The woman fell on the road after being hit and the car ran over her.

