Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 22

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Oct 22.
S'pore's 15-year-olds top OECD's Pisa global competence test
About 46 per cent of the Singapore students achieved the highest global competency proficiency levels.
Waste management sector one step closer to progressive wage model
NTUC recently sent a proposal to MOM to ask for the formation of a tripartite committee on the issue.
Donations hit record $2.9 billion in 2018, but charities expect collections to fall this year
There were increases in donations in the education, religious, social and welfare sectors in 2018.
Anwar's coup undone for now, but Malaysia's PM Muhyiddin faces stern budget test
Failure to pass a supply Bill to fund the government is akin to a no-confidence motion, said Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh.
Covid-19 'vaccination passports' a possibility, but more study needed: Panel
Currently, the only vaccination certificate applicable for global travel is for yellow fever.
Remdesivir remains a treatment option for Covid-19 in S'pore as authorities study data
Remdesivir was among the first drugs to be used in the treatment of Covid-19.
8 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, with 7 imported
There is one new case from a worker's dormitory, said the MOH.
Thailand lifts emergency measures aimed at stopping protests
The measures, which had prompted even bigger demonstrations, were lifted from 1pm Singapore time.
1,000 training and attachment opportunities to be offered in maritime sector
The openings will be in areas such as automation systems and digital transformation.
Coach jailed for cheating runners of over $100,000 with false tour packages
The founder of running club F1 Runners had cheated members to feed his gambling addiction.