Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 22

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Oct 22.

S'pore's 15-year-olds top OECD's Pisa global competence test

About 46 per cent of the Singapore students achieved the highest global competency proficiency levels.

READ MORE HERE

Waste management sector one step closer to progressive wage model

NTUC recently sent a proposal to MOM to ask for the formation of a tripartite committee on the issue.

READ MORE HERE

Donations hit record $2.9 billion in 2018, but charities expect collections to fall this year

There were increases in donations in the education, religious, social and welfare sectors in 2018.

READ MORE HERE

Anwar's coup undone for now, but Malaysia's PM Muhyiddin faces stern budget test

Failure to pass a supply Bill to fund the government is akin to a no-confidence motion, said Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Covid-19 'vaccination passports' a possibility, but more study needed: Panel

Currently, the only vaccination certificate applicable for global travel is for yellow fever.

READ MORE HERE

Remdesivir remains a treatment option for Covid-19 in S'pore as authorities study data

Remdesivir was among the first drugs to be used in the treatment of Covid-19.

READ MORE HERE

8 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, with 7 imported

There is one new case from a worker's dormitory, said the MOH.

READ MORE HERE

Thailand lifts emergency measures aimed at stopping protests

The measures, which had prompted even bigger demonstrations, were lifted from 1pm Singapore time.

READ MORE HERE

1,000 training and attachment opportunities to be offered in maritime sector

The openings will be in areas such as automation systems and digital transformation.

READ MORE HERE

Coach jailed for cheating runners of over $100,000 with false tour packages

The founder of running club F1 Runners had cheated members to feed his gambling addiction.

READ MORE HERE