Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 21

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Oct 21.
askST: Should I take a third vaccine booster and will it affect my immunity system?
Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak lead race to become Britain's next prime minister
What to know about the constitutional changes to protect the definition of marriage
What does the proposed Article 156 say, exactly, and what laws currently define marriage in Singapore?
Malaysian airlines offer fare discounts for voters returning for GE
Some Malaysians complained that flight ticket prices had soared after the Nov 19 election date was announced.
Rebalancing rewards between ‘head’ work and ‘heart’ and ‘hands’ work
Higher purchasing power among “hands” and “heart” workers would also raise their demand for goods and services, which would benefit the economy.
Hans Niemann files US$100m defamation lawsuit against Magnus Carlsen, Chess.com
They had alleged that he had cheated in games and his lawsuit says they colluded to destroy his reputation and livelihood.
Jail, caning for man who raped woman he duped with fake profile and bogus $2,500 offer for sex
Motor Mouth: When Economics 101 does not apply
Competition for COEs among bidders drives prices up, especially when the COE supply is small, says senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan.
Knife-wielding man who allegedly resisted arrest charged with assaulting 4 CNB officers
Three CNB officers suffered wounds to their hands while one had a slash wound to his buttock cheek.