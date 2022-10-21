Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 21

Updated
Published
5 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Oct 21.

askST: Should I take a third vaccine booster and will it affect my immunity system?

Covid-19 infection is not considered a booster dose, says MOH.

READ MORE HERE

Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak lead race to become Britain's next prime minister

Neither one has formally declared their candidacy.

READ MORE HERE

What to know about the constitutional changes to protect the definition of marriage

What does the proposed Article 156 say, exactly, and what laws currently define marriage in Singapore?

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Malaysian airlines offer fare discounts for voters returning for GE

Some Malaysians complained that flight ticket prices had soared after the Nov 19 election date was announced.

READ MORE HERE

Rebalancing rewards between ‘head’ work and ‘heart’ and ‘hands’ work

Higher purchasing power among “hands” and “heart” workers would also raise their demand for goods and services, which would benefit the economy.

READ MORE HERE

Hans Niemann files US$100m defamation lawsuit against Magnus Carlsen, Chess.com

They had alleged that he had cheated in games and his lawsuit says they colluded to destroy his reputation and livelihood.

READ MORE HERE

Jail, caning for man who raped woman he duped with fake profile and bogus $2,500 offer for sex

He strangled and punched the woman, then raped her.

READ MORE HERE

Motor Mouth: When Economics 101 does not apply

Competition for COEs among bidders drives prices up, especially when the COE supply is small, says senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan.

READ MORE HERE

Knife-wielding man who allegedly resisted arrest charged with assaulting 4 CNB officers

Three CNB officers suffered wounds to their hands while one had a slash wound to his buttock cheek.

READ MORE HERE

New wines to look out for, from healthy to colourful

ST looks at the wine trends set to gain traction in Singapore in the coming months.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top