Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 21

Suspension of visits to hospitals, residential care homes extended till Nov 21

The suspension had previously been set to run till Saturday for hospitals, and till Sunday for residential care homes.

Latest extension of Covid-19 curbs leaves S'pore's retailers 'in deep despair, disrepair'

The Singapore Tenants United For Fairness called for urgent help in several areas such as rental subsidies for four weeks.

More Covid-19 patients in Singapore reported to have died in October than 18 months prior

It is an indication of the virulent nature of the Delta strain and its impact on the unvaccinated here.

NTUC, SNEF call for unemployment support for PMEs, tighter process for employment passes

The labour movement released nine recommendations after a year-long consultation exercise.

10 Covid-19 ART kits to be delivered to every S'pore household from Oct 22

MOH will mail them via SingPost, making it more convenient for the public to test themselves regularly at home.

HDB flats for seniors in Yew Tee's 'vertical kampung' on sale next month, ready by 2027

The 68 two-room flexi flats, available in either 36 sq m or 46 sq m, will be spread across a 10-storey residential block.

S'pore opens Tuas port storage space, hires 2,500 workers to help ease global supply chain crisis

The logistical nightmare has been the result of manpower shortages and port closures elsewhere caused partly by Covid-19 restrictions.

Temasek Foundation to offer free mouth gargle for all Singapore households

The povidone-iodine gargle will be distributed under the foundation's Stay Prepared initiative.

Flights cancelled, schools closed as parts of China brace for more Covid-19 curbs

China logged a fifth straight day of new cases, mostly in the northern and north-western areas.

Hari Raya public holidays in 2022 pushed one day later under revised criteria: Muis

Hari Raya Puasa will fall on May 3, Hari Raya Haji will be on July 10 - making six long weekends next year.

