Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 21

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Oct 21.
Larger dorms to be audited weekly in new MOM programme to reduce Covid-19 spread
Those with 500 residents or more will be audited at least once a week, while other dorms will have them during routine inspections.
CDL director Kwek Leng Peck quits after clash with board, management
Mr Kwek held the post for over 30 years.
6 things to know about mandatory TraceTogether check-ins
Checking in with the TraceTogether app or token will be mandatory at all public venues, including restaurants, workplaces and malls.
Teen in SG Nasi Lemak chat group pleads guilty to having obscene films
The student was found with 59 obscene videos in his mobile phone.
Trump records shed new light on Chinese business pursuits
China is one of only three foreign nations where Trump maintains a bank account, according to The New York Times.
Leasing firms in Singapore under probe for alleged moneylending to maids
Some leasing firms are sidestepping measures that deter moneylenders from targeting foreigners.
12 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, all imported
There were no community cases.
WP's Sylvia Lim files new motion on issues raised by ex-maid Parti Liyani's case
Ms Parti was sentenced to jail for stealing but had her conviction overturned by the High Court.
Mark Lee gets Golden Horse nod for drag queen role in Number 1
He has been nominated for Best Leading Actor for playing a retrenched white-collar manager who unwittingly gets a job as a drag queen.
Young children at lowest risk of being infected by Covid-19 from adults
Children under the age of five may be more resistant to the virus, according to a household transmission study.