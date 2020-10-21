Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 21

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Oct 21.

Larger dorms to be audited weekly in new MOM programme to reduce Covid-19 spread

Those with 500 residents or more will be audited at least once a week, while other dorms will have them during routine inspections.

READ MORE HERE

CDL director Kwek Leng Peck quits after clash with board, management

Mr Kwek held the post for over 30 years.

READ MORE HERE

6 things to know about mandatory TraceTogether check-ins

Checking in with the TraceTogether app or token will be mandatory at all public venues, including restaurants, workplaces and malls.

READ MORE HERE

Teen in SG Nasi Lemak chat group pleads guilty to having obscene films

The student was found with 59 obscene videos in his mobile phone.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Trump records shed new light on Chinese business pursuits

China is one of only three foreign nations where Trump maintains a bank account, according to The New York Times.

READ MORE HERE

Leasing firms in Singapore under probe for alleged moneylending to maids

Some leasing firms are sidestepping measures that deter moneylenders from targeting foreigners.

READ MORE HERE

12 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, all imported

There were no community cases.

READ MORE HERE

WP's Sylvia Lim files new motion on issues raised by ex-maid Parti Liyani's case

Ms Parti was sentenced to jail for stealing but had her conviction overturned by the High Court.

READ MORE HERE

Mark Lee gets Golden Horse nod for drag queen role in Number 1

He has been nominated for Best Leading Actor for playing a retrenched white-collar manager who unwittingly gets a job as a drag queen.

READ MORE HERE

Young children at lowest risk of being infected by Covid-19 from adults

Children under the age of five may be more resistant to the virus, according to a household transmission study.

READ MORE HERE