Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 20

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Oct 20.
Bills tabled in Parliament to repeal S377A, amend Constitution to protect definition of marriage
The two Bills will be debated together when Parliament sits on Nov 28, and then voted on separately.
Those aged 18-49 to be offered bivalent booster later in 2022: Ong Ye Kung
Pfizer-BioNTech’s bivalent Comirnaty vaccine is expected to be available by the end of this year.
Bed crunch at S'pore hospitals: Some patients are stuck in emergency departments
At times, ambulances arriving are unable to discharge patients due to a lack of space, doctors said.
Malaysia to hold general election on Nov 19
US tech curbs on China will affect S'pore’s semiconductor sector: MTI
Singapore supplies 11 per cent of the world’s semiconductors and 20 per cent of chip-making equipment.
Indonesia finds some cough syrups contain ingredients linked to fatal child kidney injury
China’s delayed GDP data release fuels speculation over economic health
China's economy has been struggling to grow under the heavy weight of its strict Covid-19 approach, writes China correspondent Aw Cheng Wei.
No security breaches during power outage at Woodlands Checkpoint
During the outage on Oct 9, officers continued to man all critical security posts and access points, said Minister of State for Home Affairs Faishal Ibrahim.
MOM officer kept credit card he found; bought $6k gold ring with it
Seah Guo Rong, 36, was sentenced to eight months’ jail on Thursday after pleading guilty to two counts of cheating.
Raffles City revamp: What to look out for at the upcoming beauty haven
The mall has been unveiling, in phases, a slew of beauty stores to add diversity to the tenant mix.