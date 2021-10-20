Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 20

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Oct 20.
Singapore's Covid-19 measures to be extended till Nov 21, to be reviewed at 2-week mark
Nearly 90 per cent of Singapore's 1,650 isolation beds have been filled.
Pofma may be used against those who spread Covid-19 falsehoods
This includes those who say that anti-parasitic drug ivermectin is a safe and effective treatment for the disease.
Daily cases of vaccinated seniors with Covid-19 fell from 1,000 to 279
A major factor is the booster jabs they have been receiving, which is fobbing off infections, said the Health Minister.
$640m in support measures for sectors hit by extension of Covid-19 rules
The package of support measures will be funded from higher-than-expected revenues collected to date.
Primary school pupils required to take Covid-19 antigen rapid test every 2 weeks: MOE
MOE said 10 ART kits will be distributed to each pupil from next Monday.
Most S'poreans want HDB priority schemes removed, buyers limited for resale flats in prime areas: MND report
The Ministry of National Development released a report on findings collected during public consultations.
Fines for errant road cyclists to be doubled, new rule to cap size of cycling groups
Cyclists caught flouting traffic rules will have to pay a $150 fine from next year, up from $75 now.
About 250 passengers enter S'pore on first two flights under expanded VTL scheme
Movement controls were tight at the arrival hall. Passengers were directed through an area cordoned off from the public.
COE prices soar ahead of supply shrinkage
Premiums for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp crossed the $50,000 mark to end at $52,709, up from $47,001 two weeks ago.
China's latest outbreak may have come through Inner Mongolian ports, Beijing on alert
China reported another 30 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Inner Mongolia, Gansu, Beijing, Guizhou, Yunnan, Shaanxi and Ningxia.