Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 2

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Saturday, Oct 2.

Singapore could see 5,000 daily Covid-19 cases by mid-Oct, but most will have no or mild symptoms

For those who could fall more seriously ill, there will be more treatment facilities.

ICU capacity to be ramped up; Covid-19 treatment facilities to have 3,700 beds by end-Oct: Ong Ye Kung

There will be nine Covid-19 treatment facilities by end-October, up from four now.

Covid-19 testing, isolation guidelines to be streamlined and simplified: Ong Ye Kung

This comes amid complaints of frustration and confusion over the many terms and procedures currently in use.

Covid-19 booster jabs likely to be rolled out to healthcare and other front-line workers

A total of 237,000 people have already received their booster shots.

Long-term pass holders must be fully vaccinated before entering S'pore

This applies to work pass holders and their dependants, as well as those entering under the Student's Pass Holder Lane.

Covid-19 map put up as people want to know where cases are located: Ong Ye Kung

Some have raised concerns about whether such a map could cause alarm.

Vaccinated workers with Covid-19 but no symptoms can recover in dorms' dedicated facilities

Covid-19 measures for migrant workers living in dormitories have been revised to focus on symptomatic cases and those who need medical care.

Surge in applications to renew Singapore passports, which can now be valid for 10 years

ICA received some 2,500 passport applications on its online portal on Friday.

Philippine President Duterte to retire from politics next year, backs long-time aide in V-P race

A majority of Filipinos disapprove of Mr Duterte's now aborted plan to run in next year's elections, according to a recent poll.

Satiate your sweet tooth at new dessert shops which offer elevated experiences

Check out the ice cream parfaits, Parisian sweet treats and a chocolate degustation experience.

