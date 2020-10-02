Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 2

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Oct 2.

Trump tests positive for Covid-19: US president expected to carry out duties without disruption

He and his wife Melania are well and they plan to remain in the White House during their convalescence.

2,200 employers under review for Jobs Support Scheme abuse, 444 denied payouts amounting to almost $10m

Employers under review will have their JSS payouts withheld until they are able to verify the authenticity and accuracy of mandatory CPF contributions made.

Changi Airport Group's net profit drops 36 per cent in FY19/20 due to Covid-19 impact

The profit attributable to shareholder dropped to $435 million in FY2019/20, from $677 million in the previous financial year.

Trump tests positive for Covid-19: What happens if a US presidential candidate is incapacitated or dies before the election?

There have been concerns for both Mr Trump, 74, and his presidential rival Mr Joe Biden, 77, due to their advanced age, writes US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh.

US leadership thrown into uncertainty after Trump tests positive for coronavirus

Mr Trump's positive test result could pose immediate difficulties for the future of his campaign with just 32 days before the Nov 3 election.

Opposition politician Lim Tean arrested for criminal breach of trust, investigated for unlawful stalking

The police said that the arrest was not politically motivated, as alleged by Mr Lim through his lawyer earlier.

10 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, lowest daily figure in 6 months

Friday's new cases included one community case, who is a work pass holder.

Clementi crash that killed undergrad: Ex-cabby 65 per cent liable in suit filed by surviving passenger

The driver of the car that crashed into the taxi at the junction of Commonwealth Avenue West and Clementi Road has to bear 35 per cent of the liability.

Sylvia Lim will not re-file adjournment motion on ex-maid Parti Liyani's case; WP to join debate after ministerial statement next month

The Workers' Party will instead join the debate after Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam's ministerial statement on the matter in Parliament next month.

Lim Chu Kang set to be redeveloped into high-tech agri-food cluster: SFA

About 390ha of land there will be redeveloped, with works expected to commence in 2024.

