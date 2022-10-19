Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 19

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Oct 19.
Singapore forms new inter-agency task force to tackle rising ransomware threats
Strong support in S’pore, regional cities for death penalty for serious crimes: Studies
89.2 per cent of respondents were confident in Singapore’s law enforcement, and 91 per cent agreed that the strict laws here have been effective in preventing crime.
2023 school year to begin from Jan 3, with staggered starts for primary schools, kindergartens
Secondary schools will also reopen on Jan 3, while junior colleges and Millennia Institute will start on Jan 9.
Second-hand car dealer who pays for funerals of strangers up for ST Singaporean of the Year award
Mr Anson Ng, 55, started helping out at old age homes and hospices more than 15 years ago.
8 weeks’ jail for Bentley driver who threatened to run down security officer at Red Swastika School
Neo Hong Chye, 61, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of causing hurt by performing a rash act and driving the vehicle without insurance coverage.
Formula 1: Straighter, faster Singapore GP from 2023
British PM Truss’ chances of survival fading fast
While Ms Truss may have succeeded in averting a British financial meltdown, her domestic economic troubles still need addressing, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.
Motorcycle COE premiums hit new high of $12,801, other categories also up before lower quota kicks in
In the category for more powerful cars and EVs, the COE price ended at $110,000, up 14.8 per cent from $95,856.
GlaxoSmithKline ex-director made redundant loses $1.4m suit against firm
The High Court rules that only the employee, and not the employer, is obliged to comply with policies in the employment agreement.
Track down ‘invisible’ art at Gardens by the Bay’s augmented reality show
Seeing The Invisible features 12 virtual installations but finding them is a challenge.