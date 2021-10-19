Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 19

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Oct 19.

All healthcare workers in S'pore allowed to apply for overseas leave

This comes after almost two years of long working hours and being away from their loved ones for some doctors and nurses.

ICA foils five attempts to illegally import 23,100 ivermectin tablets

The anti-parasitic drug has been falsely claimed to offer protection against Covid-19.

EMA to set up standby fuel facilities as part of measures to boost energy security amid global fuel crunch

The agency has also informed generation companies here to contract sufficient fuel to meet the demands of customers of their retail arms.

First S'pore Govt 5G trials in Sentosa, like remote-controlled roadsweeper tests, launched

The trials will allow government agencies to track the capabilities of 5G for various smart nation applications.

US prof keen to work with S'pore on app that warns users before they are exposed to Covid-19

Professor Loh Po-Shen has developed an app which acts as an early warning system by tracing a user's network of regular contacts ahead of time.

US raises Covid-19 travel alert for Singapore to highest risk level

The notice asked US residents to "avoid travel to Singapore".

Orchard Road Christmas light-up returns with floral theme and giant outdoor projection

This year's event will have a giant outdoor video projection cast on the facade of Mandarin Orchard Singapore.

North Korea likely launched its first submarine missile in two years

The latest launch follows a series of tests in September of weapons designed to deliver nuclear warheads to South Korea and Japan.

Netflix raises price of S'pore subscription plans by $1 to $2

This is the service's second price increase for Singapore users in less than two years.

Takashimaya manager jailed for accepting bribes to cover up shortfall in security guards

He was given 10 months' imprisonment and ordered to pay a penalty of $42,500.

