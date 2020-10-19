Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 19

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Oct 19.
Over $5.5b to be paid out in Jobs Support Scheme from Oct 29
This will help businesses pay the wages of some 1.9 million local employees.
Nearly 1,000 households in Tengah sign up for centralised cooling system
Home owners who opt for the energy-efficient system will save around 15 to 20 per cent in upfront costs.
Dysons sell 3-storey S'pore penthouse at Wallich Residence at a loss for $62m: Report
This is less than the record purchase price of $73.8 million they paid last year.
Couple accused of withholding information from Covid-19 contact tracers must remain in S'pore
A district judge had earlier granted the couple leave to travel to China.
4 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, all imported
They were no local cases in the community or from worker's dormitories.
Singapore pauses enrolment for Covid-19 antibody trial after US drugmaker halts trial
The NCID previously said that it aims to enrol 100 local patients in the study.
Drug runner escapes death penalty after Court of Appeal reviews case
Gobi Avedian was instead given 15 years' jail and 10 strokes of the cane.
Group size for local walking, cycling and kayaking tours allowed to grow to 20
The number is double the current limit.
New guidelines on transfer of deceased during funerals issued after cremation mix-up
A mix-up in January resulted in a wrong body being cremated.
Body of man found at Marina Reservoir
He was wearing only shorts when he was pulled out of the water near Customs House.