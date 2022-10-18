Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 18

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Oct 18.
Singapore, Australia sign trailblazing Green Economy Agreement with 17 joint initiatives
The agreement will boost cross-border trade of environmental goods, investments and research ties, among other things.
Singapore’s economy does not sufficiently value those doing ‘hands-on and heart work’: DPM Wong
Mr Wong noted the growing divergence between the starting pay for ITE, polytechnic and university graduates.
Mother who scalded 5-year-old son to death gets life imprisonment for murder
She avoided the death penalty while the father, who also got life imprisonment, had the sentence of 12 strokes of the cane removed.
Longer waiting times for bivalent jab as more people head to vaccination centres
Waiting times ranged from half an hour to two hours at some joint testing and vaccination centres.
ST editor Warren Fernandez to join communications firm Edelman as Asia-Pacific CEO
He will be based in Singapore and oversee more than 1,300 Edelman employees across the firm’s 21 offices in the region.
S’pore updates industry transformation plans to boost production, add 13,400 jobs by 2025
The refreshed plans will support growth in five advanced manufacturing and trade clusters.
Four-day Jeju road trip: Food, nature and adventure in Asia’s Hawaii
Check out travel correspondent Clara Lock's itinerary that takes in the island’s best sights.
Man tasked to preserve Japan’s oldest washroom ends up crashing car into it
A man had accidentally reversed his car into the site at Tofukuji Temple in western Kyoto.
Telcos raise concerns over possible privacy violations, SMS disruptions with new anti-scam measures
The telcos raised the issues in feedback to IMDA ahead of the roll-out of anti-scam measures.