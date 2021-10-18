Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 18

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Oct 18.

S'pore's Covid-19 strategy not a 'flip-flop', helps prevent massive number of deaths: Ong Ye Kung

The approach was to open up progressively after vaccination had given Singaporeans a protective shield, he said.

$130m CDC voucher scheme goes paperless, to be app-based

CDC and SG Digital Office ambassadors will help merchants, hawkers set up the app to accept vouchers, receive payouts.

Action can be taken against those who flood govt hotlines, incite others to do so: Ministries

Several Telegram chat groups had called on members to 'flood' govt phone lines under guise of giving feedback.

Some travellers face issues getting VTL pass to enter S'pore due to differences in vaccine certification

CAAS says some travellers could have been issued certificates in a format that cannot be verified in Singapore.

8 coroner's inquiries reopened after cop alleged to have forged statements

The officer's alleged offences came to light after internal investigations and he has been suspended.

Singapore non-oil export growth rises to 12.3% in September, defying some concerns about China

The shipment of electronic products expanded 14.4 per cent on an annual basis, extending a 16.7 per cent gain in August.

Malaysian court releases convicted ex-PM Najib's passport for trip to Singapore

A lower court last week granted a similar request from his wife Rosmah Mansor, who is also facing graft charges.

SEA Games Federation confirm delayed Hanoi Games will be held in mid-May 2022

The Games, originally scheduled for Nov 21 to Dec 2, 2021, were postponed in July after Vietnam experienced a surge in Covid-19 cases.

A man was advised by a fengshui master to have sex with a virgin. He raped his 11-year-old daughter

He was sentenced to 23 years' jail, which included additional jail time in lieu of caning.

Thrashed in Tashkent: Tracking Tampines Rovers' sobering Asian Champions League debut

The 9-0 loss to South Korea's top football team Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors on July 1 was Tampines Rovers' heaviest defeat since 2010.

