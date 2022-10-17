Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 17

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Oct 17.
Non-oil exports disappoint with 3.1% rise in Sept, electronics shrink again
Kyiv residents take cover from kamikaze drones, a week after round of strikes
PM Lee meets academics and business leaders in Sydney
Otter numbers hit 170; NParks to relocate some from residential areas if suitable
Last week, six otters that had taken up residence in a Seletar housing estate were safely relocated by NParks staff in the first such operation here.
Walk-in queue available at upcoming T-Rex skeleton showcase
Dinosaur enthusiasts who want to catch a glimpse of the T-Rex skeleton can walk in to the Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall during the preview on Oct 28 to 30.
Elderly woman in dispute with bank over $100k in losses for terminating insurance policy early
The dispute centres on whether she was tricked into making unwise investments or if it is a case of buyer’s remorse.
askST: I just got my first remote job. What should I look out for?
Arrange face-to-face meetings with your co-workers and agree on boundaries with your bosses, said experts.
14-year-old and man allegedly rob elderly man in Katong Shopping Centre using gun-shaped lighter
After threatening the 71-year-old victim, the duo allegedly restrained him and stole $900.
#LookAtMe film by Ken Kwek barred from being screened in S’pore over potential to cause social division
The film is set in Singapore and revolves around the protagonist who is offended by a pastor’s stance on homosexuality.
Coffee culture, art and new foodie experiences: 5 fresh ways to experience Jakarta
Enjoy Jakarta’s historical and culinary offerings such as F&B joints housed in heritage buildings.