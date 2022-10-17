Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 17

Updated
Published
19 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Oct 17.

Non-oil exports disappoint with 3.1% rise in Sept, electronics shrink again

Electronics exports have shrunk for two straight months, reflecting a tech downturn.

READ MORE HERE

Kyiv residents take cover from kamikaze drones, a week after round of strikes

Two loud explosions echoed through the city on Monday morning.

READ MORE HERE

PM Lee meets academics and business leaders in Sydney

This is PM Lee’s first trip to Australia since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ MORE HERE

Otter numbers hit 170; NParks to relocate some from residential areas if suitable

Last week, six otters that had taken up residence in a Seletar housing estate were safely relocated by NParks staff in the first such operation here.

READ MORE HERE

Walk-in queue available at upcoming T-Rex skeleton showcase

Dinosaur enthusiasts who want to catch a glimpse of the T-Rex skeleton can walk in to the Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall during the preview on Oct 28 to 30.

READ MORE HERE

Elderly woman in dispute with bank over $100k in losses for terminating insurance policy early

The dispute centres on whether she was tricked into making unwise investments or if it is a case of buyer’s remorse.

READ MORE HERE

askST: I just got my first remote job. What should I look out for?

Arrange face-to-face meetings with your co-workers and agree on boundaries with your bosses, said experts.

READ MORE HERE

14-year-old and man allegedly rob elderly man in Katong Shopping Centre using gun-shaped lighter

After threatening the 71-year-old victim, the duo allegedly restrained him and stole $900.

READ MORE HERE

#LookAtMe film by Ken Kwek barred from being screened in S’pore over potential to cause social division

The film is set in Singapore and revolves around the protagonist who is offended by a pastor’s stance on homosexuality.

READ MORE HERE

Coffee culture, art and new foodie experiences: 5 fresh ways to experience Jakarta

Enjoy Jakarta’s historical and culinary offerings such as F&B joints housed in heritage buildings.

READ MORE HERE

