Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 16

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Sunday, Oct 16.
Xi touts Covid-19 fight, vows Taiwan reunification at China's most important political meeting
Key takeaways from Xi Jinping's speech at China's Communist Party congress
His wide-ranging speech summed up the ruling party's achievements in recent years and direction for years to come.
Consumption of insects like crickets, beetles may soon be approved in S'pore
The insects can be consumed directly or made into items such as fried insect snacks or protein bars.
Cruise lines to offer longer voyages from Singapore, more regional port calls
Data misuse: Why a manager who mailed a client from his former firm landed in hot water
If you are joining a new company, feel free to take your favourite coffee mug with you, but do not take a copy of your current employer's customer database.
Cyclists, motorists could face penalties for reckless use of Seletar dedicated cycling lane
askST: How can I get my young child vaccinated against Covid-19?
Moderna’s Spikevax vaccine and Pfizer’s Comirnaty vaccine have been approved for children below five.
Get tips on secondary school selection and postings at Straits Times webinar
G-20 summit: Bali holds out hope for a breakthrough in easing global tensions
Singapore editor Zakir Hussain looks at how thorny issues were resolved at previous summit held in the island.
'It's still an unbelievable appointment': S'porean referee recounts 20-year journey to World Cup
Taqi Jahari will be the only Asean referee on duty in Qatar for the month-long competition.