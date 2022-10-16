Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 16

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Sunday, Oct 16.

Xi touts Covid-19 fight, vows Taiwan reunification at China's most important political meeting

He hails Hong Kong's transition out of 'chaos' and slams Taiwan separatism.

Key takeaways from Xi Jinping's speech at China's Communist Party congress

His wide-ranging speech summed up the ruling party's achievements in recent years and direction for years to come.

Consumption of insects like crickets, beetles may soon be approved in S'pore

The insects can be consumed directly or made into items such as fried insect snacks or protein bars.

Cruise lines to offer longer voyages from Singapore, more regional port calls

STB is in discussions with industry players to launch more sailings from Singapore.

Data misuse: Why a manager who mailed a client from his former firm landed in hot water

If you are joining a new company, feel free to take your favourite coffee mug with you, but do not take a copy of your current employer's customer database.

Cyclists, motorists could face penalties for reckless use of Seletar dedicated cycling lane

The cycling lane spans 4.6km in West Camp Road.

askST: How can I get my young child vaccinated against Covid-19?

Moderna’s Spikevax vaccine and Pfizer’s Comirnaty vaccine have been approved for children below five.

Get tips on secondary school selection and postings at Straits Times webinar

The post-PSLE webinar will be held on Nov 12 at 10am.

G-20 summit: Bali holds out hope for a breakthrough in easing global tensions

Singapore editor Zakir Hussain looks at how thorny issues were resolved at previous summit held in the island.

'It's still an unbelievable appointment': S'porean referee recounts 20-year journey to World Cup

Singapore referee Taqi Jahari will be heading to World Cup 2022 in Qatar as a video assistant referee. He shows how VAR works, its implementation in Singapore and looks ahead to the biggest tournament on the planet.

Taqi Jahari will be the only Asean referee on duty in Qatar for the month-long competition.

