Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 16

S'pore employers may implement temporary wage cuts to save jobs: National Wages Council
Employees should be told how wages will eventually be restored.
Airfares jump after S'pore-Hong Kong travel bubble announcement
The cheapest price for a Singapore Airlines return economy seat to Hong Kong was $558.
Tax revenue up over FY2019, but income tax, GST collections expected to drop
Iras collected $53.5 billion in taxes, 2.1 per cent more than a year earlier.
Malaysia’s PM Muhyiddin in dilemma as Umno demands Cabinet reshuffle
Umno’s leadership has demanded a Cabinet reshuffle that adheres to the official hierarchy in Malaysia’s largest ruling party.
9 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore; none in community
There was one case in a worker's dormitory, MOH said.
Public service to revamp how officers are assessed
It is not sufficient for good officers to be posted to different ministries or agencies but doing the same roles," said Minister Chan Chun Sing.
Budget retailers voluntarily cease never-ending sales ads
'Closing down sales' and 'fire sales' signs have been removed at outlets like ABC Bargain Centre and ValuDollar.
Two maintenance workers injured after fire in train tunnel between Orchard and Somerset
An engineering locomotive caught fire after midnight on Friday morning.
Probation for youth linked to SG Nasi Lemak Telegram chat group that hosted upskirt images
As part of his sentence, he must perform 40 hours of community service.
Thai protesters set to defy ban with rallies outside Bangkok, PM Prayut says he won't resign
The protests are unlikely to abate despite key leaders' arrests and a ban on gatherings of five or more people.