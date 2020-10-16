Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 16

S'pore employers may implement temporary wage cuts to save jobs: National Wages Council

Employees should be told how wages will eventually be restored.

READ MORE HERE

Airfares jump after S'pore-Hong Kong travel bubble announcement

The cheapest price for a Singapore Airlines return economy seat to Hong Kong was $558.

READ MORE HERE

Tax revenue up over FY2019, but income tax, GST collections expected to drop

Iras collected $53.5 billion in taxes, 2.1 per cent more than a year earlier.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Malaysia’s PM Muhyiddin in dilemma as Umno demands Cabinet reshuffle

Umno’s leadership has demanded a Cabinet reshuffle that adheres to the official hierarchy in Malaysia’s largest ruling party.

READ MORE HERE

9 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore; none in community

There was one case in a worker's dormitory, MOH said.

READ MORE HERE

Public service to revamp how officers are assessed

It is not sufficient for good officers to be posted to different ministries or agencies but doing the same roles," said Minister Chan Chun Sing.

READ MORE HERE

Budget retailers voluntarily cease never-ending sales ads

'Closing down sales' and 'fire sales' signs have been removed at outlets like ABC Bargain Centre and ValuDollar.

READ MORE HERE

Two maintenance workers injured after fire in train tunnel between Orchard and Somerset

An engineering locomotive caught fire after midnight on Friday morning.

READ MORE HERE

Probation for youth linked to SG Nasi Lemak Telegram chat group that hosted upskirt images

As part of his sentence, he must perform 40 hours of community service.

READ MORE HERE

Thai protesters set to defy ban with rallies outside Bangkok, PM Prayut says he won't resign

The protests are unlikely to abate despite key leaders' arrests and a ban on gatherings of five or more people.

READ MORE HERE