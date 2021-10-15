Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 15

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Oct 15.
Govt will consider economic conditions, such as inflation, when timing GST hike: Lawrence Wong
But he reiterated the Government's position, and said the GST hike will have to take place probably sooner rather than later.
askST: If I am unvaccinated against Covid-19, how can I still enter shopping malls if I need to?
The new vaccination-differentiated safe management measures kicked in on Oct 13.
Friends, family of passengers allowed to enter Changi Airport arrival halls from Oct 15
Passenger pick-ups had been restricted since May, after emergence of Covid-19 cluster linked at airport.
Travel agency suspended from SingapoRediscovers Vouchers scheme over alleged abuse
Continental Travel Singapore is alleged to have partially refunded value of SRV bookings to some members of public.
Out-of-practice airline pilots are making errors back in the air
Concerns are growing that a lack of proficiency, confidence, or simply one moment of forgetfulness could lead to tragedy.
Najib's wife Rosmah free to travel to Singapore after court allows temporary release of passport
The passport must be returned to the court before or by Dec 6.
Cultural Medallion batik artist Sarkasi Said, 81, dies from kidney failure
Sarkasi used batik techniques in groundbreaking new ways to create contemporary art.
Flower Power: S'pore florists blossom amid Covid-19
Florists are seeing blooming sales despite the pandemic putting a pause on weddings and events.
84-year-old St Theresa's Home site in Upper Thomson proposed for conservation
The structures, which include a chapel, dormitory blocks and an administration building, have stood since 1937.
IMDA cancels The Online Citizen's class licence
TOC failed to declare its funding sources for 2020 despite multiple reminders and extensions granted by IMDA.