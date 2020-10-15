Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 15

S'pore, HK agree to set up air travel bubble for leisure travel without quarantine

There will be no restrictions on segments of the population, itinerary or purpose of travel.

READ MORE HERE

Attempt to fix power cable fault led to chain reaction that worsened MRT breakdown

SMRT is working with LTA to conduct a full investigation into the incident.

READ MORE HERE

Three-line MRT breakdown raises serious, troubling questions

Why the recovery process took so long is one of many questions the incident throws up, says senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan.

READ MORE HERE

Most S'pore public servants will have secure Internet access without needing separate device

Some 18,000 who have to handle classified information will continue to use a separate device.

READ MORE HERE

Baby Support Grant: Parents of child born before estimated delivery date of Oct 1 can appeal

Last Friday, the Government said only babies born between Oct 1 and Sept 30, 2022 qualify for the grant.

READ MORE HERE

Parti Liyani has decided to go ahead with complaint against 2 DPPs

The acquitted ex-maid will push for disciplinary proceedings against two prosecutors who handled her trial for theft.

READ MORE HERE

Indonesia overtakes Philippines as S-E Asia's Covid-19 hot spot

The number of new Covid-19 cases in Indonesia is hitting 4,000 a day.

READ MORE HERE

3 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore; none in community

There were two imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Hundreds of Thai protesters defy ban on demonstrations

The government has banned political gatherings of five or more people.

READ MORE HERE

Wife of Sats officer who died in food poisoning incident seeks damages from F&B firm Spize

Madam Noor Hidayu Md Ishak is claiming more than $631,000 from Spize and Spize Events for her husband's death.

READ MORE HERE