Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 15

S'pore, HK agree to set up air travel bubble for leisure travel without quarantine
There will be no restrictions on segments of the population, itinerary or purpose of travel.
Attempt to fix power cable fault led to chain reaction that worsened MRT breakdown
SMRT is working with LTA to conduct a full investigation into the incident.
Three-line MRT breakdown raises serious, troubling questions
Why the recovery process took so long is one of many questions the incident throws up, says senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan.
Most S'pore public servants will have secure Internet access without needing separate device
Some 18,000 who have to handle classified information will continue to use a separate device.
Baby Support Grant: Parents of child born before estimated delivery date of Oct 1 can appeal
Last Friday, the Government said only babies born between Oct 1 and Sept 30, 2022 qualify for the grant.
Parti Liyani has decided to go ahead with complaint against 2 DPPs
The acquitted ex-maid will push for disciplinary proceedings against two prosecutors who handled her trial for theft.
Indonesia overtakes Philippines as S-E Asia's Covid-19 hot spot
The number of new Covid-19 cases in Indonesia is hitting 4,000 a day.
3 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore; none in community
There were two imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.
Hundreds of Thai protesters defy ban on demonstrations
The government has banned political gatherings of five or more people.
Wife of Sats officer who died in food poisoning incident seeks damages from F&B firm Spize
Madam Noor Hidayu Md Ishak is claiming more than $631,000 from Spize and Spize Events for her husband's death.