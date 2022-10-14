Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 14

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Oct 14.
$1.5b package to help S'poreans cope with inflation; 2.5m people to get up to $500 in cash
They will get the payment together with the GST Assurance Package cash payout in December.
S'pore avoids technical recession, economy beats forecast to grow 4.4% in Q3
Analysts expect the economy to weaken in the fourth quarter, and for 2023 to see "below trend growth".
MAS sees inflation easing in second half of 2023; effect of GST hike 'transitory'
In its first assessment of inflation in 2023, MAS said the effect of the upcoming GST hike should be "transitory".
Pofma correction orders issued over false claims on Covid-19 XBB variant
The orders were issued to HardwareZone Forum, Thailand Medical News website and opposition politician Goh Meng Seng.
Vaccination centres busy on first day of bivalent vaccine roll-out
It is the first day that Moderna's updated Spikevax vaccine is being offered in Singapore.
Felicia Teo's death: Man who dumped her corpse jailed for 26 months but could be released soon
Ahmad Danial Mohamed Rafa'ee's sentence was backdated to when he was arrested in 2020.
Umno's snap polls gamble a high-risk strategy: Analysts
Failure to emerge with a decent victory could diminish Umno's grip on power, writes regional correspondent Leslie Lopez.
Fresh Malaysia chicken fly off shelves in S'pore despite higher prices
The first batch of live broiler chickens arrived on Thursday morning, with supermarkets receiving theirs later in the afternoon.
Vistara, Air India merger would enable SIA to retain critical foothold in market
Singapore Airlines confirmed on Thursday that it is in talks with its Indian partner Tata Group over a potential merger of Vistara with Air India.
DJ Hyo from Girls’ Generation to perform at Marquee Singapore in November
Early-bird tickets to the performance, which cost $60 for women and $70 for men, are available on Marquee's website.