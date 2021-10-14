Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 14

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Oct 14.

S'pore's economy grows at slower pace of 6.5% year on year in Q3: Flash data

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, the economy expanded by 0.8 per cent in the third quarter.

With economic recovery secured, S'pore moves to ward off the inflation threat

The MAS expects core inflation to come in near the upper end of its zero per cent to 1 per cent forecast range for this year.

Eligible S'poreans, PRs born in 1979 or earlier can join CareShield Life from Nov 6: MOH

ElderShield 400 policyholders who were born in 1970 to 1979 will be automatically enrolled.

Workers at Jurong dorm allege neglect, frustrated with lack of medical care for Covid-19

About a quarter of the 2,000 workers staying in the dorm have reportedly tested positive for Covid-19, workers told a news portal.

SIA's Airbus A380 plane to return to service, to be used for VTL flight from London from Nov 18

With the UK being part of the Vaccinated Travel Lane scheme, the airline has seen strong demand.

HSA probing unauthorised distribution, supply of SG Diagnostics ART kits

Sellers had put up listings on e-commerce platforms like Shopee, Lazada and Carousell, pricing a box of two kits at about $18.

CNB to review circumstances of teen's arrest; he died while on drug charge

Investigations are expected to be completed before the end of the month, and MHA will make the findings public.

Indonesia reopens Bali to foreign visitors, but Covid-19 rules threaten to keep them away

Travellers face strict quarantine rules and cumbersome visa requirements, including finding a guarantor.

How Jurong West nursing home prevented Covid-19 cluster after 2 residents got infected

Swab tests were stepped up, with daily antigen rapid tests conducted for residents.

ST readers send in tributes to healthcare workers on Covid-19 front lines

They were part of the #stcovidheroes campaign, which was launched on Instagram on Oct 8.

