Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 14

S'pore Q3 GDP shrinks at slower 7% rate as economy starts to recover
The rebound from the doldrums of the circuit breaker period came on the back of Singapore's manufacturing sector.
Malaysian King postpones meetings until after movement curbs are over
Two opposition leaders were supposed to meet the King on Oct 14 and Oct 21 respectively.
Annual number of new PRs and citizens stable for last 5 years, says Indranee
About 31,700 people were given Singapore permanent resident status each year over the past five years.
Increased household electricity and gas consumption from April to July due to Covid-19 measures
On average, electricity consumption rose 16 per cent while that of gas went up 34 per cent.
13-year-old girl raises over $164,000 for e-scooter accident victim
Grade 7 student Sophia Chiam started the crowdfunding campaign with the help of her mother in August.
Briton in unlawful 12-person gathering on Lazarus Island fined $3,000
The cases involving the remaining 11 people will be heard on Oct 23.
Seven people linked to shipbuilding firm Keppel Fels charged with corruption offences
Any person who is convicted of a corruption offence can be fined up to $100,000, jailed up to five years, or both.
Mother of slain businessman seeks more than $5,000 a month from his killer
Madam Tham Poh Kwai said she was dependent on her son Spencer Tuppani, who was stabbed outside a Telok Ayer Street coffeeshop in July 2017.
5 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 2 in community
No new cases were found in workers' dormitories, said the MOH.
HDB rental volume jumps in September as Malaysian workers return to S'pore
The phased reopening of Singapore's border with Malaysia boosted the property rental market last month.