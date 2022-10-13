Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 13

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Oct 13.

3,000 BTO flats to be built in Dover Forest; first of 3 projects will launch in November

The housing blocks will be of staggered heights to maximise views of the nearby Ulu Pandan Canal and the areas beyond.

READ MORE HERE

Fresh Malaysian chickens back on sale in S'pore after more than four months

Checks on Fairprice's app showed that fresh Malaysian chickens were in low supply across at least 10 of its outlets.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia's PAS says its three state assemblies won't be dissolved for elections

Malaysia's Parliament has been dissolved to pave the way for the 15th GE, with polling day expected early next month.

READ MORE HERE

Cost and revenue in public transport will never meet

The gap in cost and revenue is a fact of life in public transport, in Singapore and everywhere else in the world, writes senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan.

READ MORE HERE

Yishun teen accused of father's murder remanded for one more week

Prosecution had applied for him to be remanded further, saying investigations were only in their infancy.

READ MORE HERE

Russian missiles target more than 40 Ukraine cities, towns

Aerial assaults come as Kyiv builds an ‘air shield’ of missile trackers and rocket hunters.

READ MORE HERE

From taxi driver to software engineer in 9 months

Now a full-stack developer with a global technology firm, Mr Gazali, 53, is making three times what he did while driving.

READ MORE HERE

Man in bribery case linked to Keppel Fels has jail term more than doubled after his appeal

Goh Ngak Eng argued that his original sentence - one year, five months and three weeks' jail - was too harsh for a "victimless crime". 

READ MORE HERE

Road accident involving multiple vehicles at Causeway causes delays

The accident involved at least two cars and several lorries.

READ MORE HERE

Cartier’s iconic panther comes to life in free Gardens by the Bay exhibition

Learn all about the French maison's emblem at the Into The Wild showcase.

READ MORE HERE

