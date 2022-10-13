Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 13

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Oct 13.
3,000 BTO flats to be built in Dover Forest; first of 3 projects will launch in November
The housing blocks will be of staggered heights to maximise views of the nearby Ulu Pandan Canal and the areas beyond.
Fresh Malaysian chickens back on sale in S'pore after more than four months
Checks on Fairprice's app showed that fresh Malaysian chickens were in low supply across at least 10 of its outlets.
Malaysia's PAS says its three state assemblies won't be dissolved for elections
Malaysia's Parliament has been dissolved to pave the way for the 15th GE, with polling day expected early next month.
Cost and revenue in public transport will never meet
The gap in cost and revenue is a fact of life in public transport, in Singapore and everywhere else in the world, writes senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan.
Yishun teen accused of father's murder remanded for one more week
Prosecution had applied for him to be remanded further, saying investigations were only in their infancy.
Russian missiles target more than 40 Ukraine cities, towns
Aerial assaults come as Kyiv builds an ‘air shield’ of missile trackers and rocket hunters.
From taxi driver to software engineer in 9 months
Now a full-stack developer with a global technology firm, Mr Gazali, 53, is making three times what he did while driving.
Man in bribery case linked to Keppel Fels has jail term more than doubled after his appeal
Goh Ngak Eng argued that his original sentence - one year, five months and three weeks' jail - was too harsh for a "victimless crime".