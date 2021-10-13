Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 13

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Oct 13.

Some hawkers, diners confused as stricter Covid-19 rules kick in at hawker centres, coffee shops

When ST visited several places, checks were being conducted at some but not others.

Queues form at malls as vaccination status checks begin under new Covid-19 measures

Unvaccinated people will not be allowed to enter malls and large standalone stores.

2,409 travellers from 8 countries approved to enter S'pore under Vaccinated Travel Lane scheme

The successful applicants comprise 724 short-term visitors and 1,685 long-term pass holders.

Record number of 96,000 in S'pore get financial aid from ComCare amid Covid-19

This is a 22% increase from the 78,580 people in the year before.

Increasing digitalisation the way to recovery in a protracted Covid-19 crisis: WEF Asean poll

Many believe they will need to digitalise further to build on incomes and savings for the coming years.

Opening of two wildlife parks in Mandai delayed due to Covid-19; River Safari to get new name

When the works for the two new parks are complete, the Mandai area will be home to a total of five wildlife parks.

Teen who did backflip in rhino enclosure in S'pore Zoo allegedly consumed cannabis while out on bail

He currently faces six charges - two of mischief as well as one each of vandalism, criminal trespass, animal abuse and drug consumption.

Pandora Papers leak: When are shell companies legal, and when are they not?

For example, one use of shell companies is for tax avoidance, but this is not unlawful.

S'porean principal of Malaysian childcare centre charged with abusing autistic child

Sharifah Mazlan, 51, the principal of Maikidz Care Centre in Selangor, immediately pleaded not guilty.

'You're doing a good job!': A tribute to S'pore’s Covid-19 heroes

Say thanks to front-line workers by joining our #STcovidheroes campaign on Instagram.

