Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 13

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Oct 13.

Malaysia’s Anwar presents majority claim to King, leaves decision to ruler

The King will now call the head of parties to verify the claims made by Mr Anwar in the documentation presented.

4 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore; no dorm cases for first time since March 25

All four are imported cases who were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

Wirecard Singapore on track to return all customers' funds but fate of 250 staff unclear

Wirecard has until Wednesday to return all customers' funds, which include monies due to merchants from its core payment processing business.

'Selfless father' who killed mentally ill daughter freed from jail after sentence backdated

The High Court judge noted that Tan Tian Chye had tirelessly cared for his demanding daughter, who had a mental disorder but refused treatment.

S'pore home cams hacked: Are web and mobile cameras secure?

What should people look out for when buying surveillance cameras? Find out the answers to the top five concerns surrounding web cams.

Buy an electric car on your phone, collect it from a Hyundai plant in S'pore

Hyundai's newest 28,000 sq m facility will act as an open innovation lab for its research and development in mobility concepts.

Trump returns to campaign trail, says he feels 'powerful' after Covid-19 recovery

"I went through it now. They say I'm immune. I feel so powerful," Mr Trump told supporters.

Johnson & Johnson halts Covid-19 vaccine trial due to unexplained illness in participant

This was the second time that a front-runner developer has paused testing in the race to create a viable immunisation against Covid-19.

Alleged party in RWS hotel room sparks probe for breach of safety measures

In the videos and photos, a group of at least 10 people can be seen drinking and dining in a hotel suite.

Anthony Chen's Wet Season is S'pore's entry for 2021 Oscars

The film earned 6 nominations and won Yeo Yann Yann the Best Leading Actress prize at the Golden Horse Awards last year.

