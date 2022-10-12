Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 12

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Oct 12.

Train, bus fares to rise by 4 to 5 cents for adults from Dec 26

Cash fares and the fees for monthly passes will remain unchanged.

Condo, HDB rents up in September; strong demand ensures landlord's market

This marks the 21st straight month of growth for condo rents and the 27th for HDB rents.

Healthier SG a decisive shift to get population healthier, keep costs sustainable: Ong Ye Kung

The number of people suffering conditions such as high blood pressure continues to go up, pushing up healthcare costs.

19-year-old charged with murder of father in Yishun

Sylesnar Seah is believed to be the youngest child of the victim.

Jail, fine for content creator Titus Low for breaching police order, transmitting obscene material

The 22-year-old had uploaded numerous photos and videos of him performing sexual acts on his OnlyFans account.

Biden says 'very slight' recession possible in US, downplays risk

The US economy is resilient enough to ride out the turbulence, he said.

NUS and NTU rise in world university rankings, taking 19th and 36th places

NUS is among the top 20 for the first time in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

Pundits say Xi doesn’t plan to rule for life, but there’s no successor in sight

Analysts are in agreement that Chinese President Xi Jinping will not anoint a successor this time.

Emission test disparities leave some 700 parallel-import new Nissan vans stranded in Singapore

$70m worth of Nissan NV200 petrol vans have been languishing in various carparks since October 2021.

Duo behind The Projector want to expand what it means to go to the movies

They believe that they need to rekindle a love of going to the cinema in older people, and to foster the cinema-going habit in the laptop-and-tablet generation.

