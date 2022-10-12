Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 12

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Oct 12.
Train, bus fares to rise by 4 to 5 cents for adults from Dec 26
Condo, HDB rents up in September; strong demand ensures landlord's market
This marks the 21st straight month of growth for condo rents and the 27th for HDB rents.
Healthier SG a decisive shift to get population healthier, keep costs sustainable: Ong Ye Kung
The number of people suffering conditions such as high blood pressure continues to go up, pushing up healthcare costs.
19-year-old charged with murder of father in Yishun
Jail, fine for content creator Titus Low for breaching police order, transmitting obscene material
The 22-year-old had uploaded numerous photos and videos of him performing sexual acts on his OnlyFans account.
Biden says 'very slight' recession possible in US, downplays risk
NUS and NTU rise in world university rankings, taking 19th and 36th places
NUS is among the top 20 for the first time in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings.
Pundits say Xi doesn’t plan to rule for life, but there’s no successor in sight
Analysts are in agreement that Chinese President Xi Jinping will not anoint a successor this time.
Emission test disparities leave some 700 parallel-import new Nissan vans stranded in Singapore
$70m worth of Nissan NV200 petrol vans have been languishing in various carparks since October 2021.
Duo behind The Projector want to expand what it means to go to the movies
They believe that they need to rekindle a love of going to the cinema in older people, and to foster the cinema-going habit in the laptop-and-tablet generation.