Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 12

Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Oct 12.

Buyers urged to return SG Diagnostics antigen rapid test kits meant only for professional use

The kits are not meant for use by consumers for self-testing at home.

Why do we need Covid-19 booster shots, tighter curbs? Lawrence Wong, Ong Ye Kung answer key questions

The co-chairs of Singapore's multi-ministry Covid-19 task force have put up a video to answer some key questions.

8 nightlife and F&B outlets get licences revoked, ordered to close temporarily for flouting safety measures

The breaches include providing hostessing services, as well as dice games and cards within the premises.

Two-thirds of BTO projects completed during Covid-19 outbreak delayed by 6 months or less: HDB

The remaining eight BTO projects were delayed by between seven and 10 months, said HDB.

Property no longer the best retirement investment in S'pore: DBS report

New properties are smaller and more expensive, as property price growth outpaces income growth.

SPC bucks trend as pump prices in S'pore climb to new highs

SPC hasn't adjusted prices since July 7, and is now posting markedly lower prices than competitors.

Building manager of posh Scotts Road condo used access card to steal $100k in cash and items from residents

Teh Jiahe entered residents' homes and stole $28,000 in cash and luxury bags worth nearly $86,000 in total.

Ex-MasterChef contestant Elizabeth Haigh's cookbook pulled after S'porean author Sharon Wee claims plagiarism

Bloomsbury said: "This title has been withdrawn due to rights issues."

South Korea's Squid Game a hit in China, where Netflix is blocked

Beijing is widely regarded to have blocked Hallyu - the rise of Korean popular culture - in China since 2016.

When sex hurts: More women in S'pore seek help for vaginismus

Vaginismus is a condition where the vaginal muscles tighten and prevent objects from entering the vagina, causing pain.

