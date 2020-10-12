Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 12

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Oct 12.

Cruises to nowhere: Genting Cruises gets more than 6,000 bookings in 5 days

A total of 23 Genting Cruise Lines sailings, each with a maximum capacity of 1,700 passengers, are scheduled for November and December.

More than 900 SIA A-380 lunches sold out in half an hour

Customers who were unable to make a reservation after 12.30am were invited to join a wait list, which has since also been closed.

Bigger grants, expanded loan schemes to help firms transform during Covid-19 pandemic: Chan Chun Sing

The moves will provide more support for businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic and help them to transform, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said.

KL, Putrajaya, Selangor to be placed under Covid-19 partial lockdown again

Places of worship, schools and kindergartens will be shut, and sporting activities banned.

Singapore home cams hacked and stolen footage sold on pornographic sites

The videos, which can last from under a minute to more than 20 minutes, feature couples, breastfeeding mothers and even children.

Singapore and Indonesia announce reciprocal green lane; applications to begin on Oct 26

Essential business and official travellers from both countries will benefit from this arrangement.

Private lab in S'pore mistakenly disposes of 233 Covid-19 swab samples

87 affected clinics have been informed of the incident and 102 patients have been retested.

4 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in the community and 2 imported

One of the new cases stays in a dormitory, said the MOH.

'Selfless father' stressed from caring for mentally ill adult daughter gets jail for killing her

Tan Tian Chye, 66, and his wife did whatever was necessary to pacify their daughter, who had been diagnosed with a mental disorder but refused treatment.

2,500 jobs on offer in retail sector despite Covid-19 impact, with 2 in 5 roles for PMETs

These are roles such as sales, marketing and business development managers, with monthly salaries of between $2,750 and $6,500, with a median of $3,750.

