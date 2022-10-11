Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 11

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Oct 11.

Roll-out of Moderna Spikevax bivalent Covid-19 vaccine brought forward to Oct 14

Those eligible can walk into nine vaccination centres to get their jabs.

What you need to know about S'pore's new Covid-19 vaccination strategy

How many Covid-19 jabs do you need and who should take the bivalent vaccine?

SPH Media Group announces leadership changes at ST and BT

The changes take effect from Oct 26.

Special treats await travellers at Changi Airport T2 to mark terminal's reopening

All four terminals are now open to travellers.

Thumb drive inventor and Trek 2000 founder Henn Tan jailed for accounting fraud

He was sentenced to one year and four months' jail.

Malaysia stocks, currency decline after PM dissolves Parliament

The KLCI Index fell as much as 1.6 per cent while the ringgit slid 0.5 per cent versus the dollar.

Ex-president Ong Teng Cheong's family settles dispute, but Dalvey Estate bungalow's fate unclear

Mr Ong Tze Guan declined to reveal if the settlement includes putting the Dalvey Estate bungalow up for sale and at what price.

Badminton's Loh, pool player Yapp up for top award at returning Singapore Sports Awards

Bowler Shayna Ng, meanwhile, is in the running for a hat-trick of Sportswoman of the Year awards.

2 more Mie Sedaap instant noodles recalled due to pesticide, a total of 6 products affected

The pesticide has been found in the chilli powder of the Mie Sedaap products.

Five foot injuries to look out for when suddenly ramping up one’s activity level

A sudden increase in activity level can cause pain in the foot and ankle, say experts.

