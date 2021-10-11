Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 11

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Oct 11.
Children up to age 12 to be allowed to travel under vaccinated travel scheme: CAAS
Children can travel on VTL flights as long as they are accompanied by a vaccinated traveller who meets all requirements.
Mall retailers unsure how Covid-19 rules for the unvaccinated will work, expect to see losses
They want to know if unvaccinated staff can still work at outlets inside malls if they undergo fast and easy rostered routine testing.
Singapore and Japan passports tied for most powerful in the world
Singapore passport holders can travel without a prior visa to 192 destinations.
S'pore sets up Vaccinated Travel Lanes with 9 more countries: What's the Covid-19 situation there?
A look at the virus situation in nine of the countries that have established VTLs with Singapore recently.
URA to gather public views on land use strategies for long-term plans
URA will hold six virtual discussion sessions for members of the public to contribute their views.
Most of MWS Christalite Methodist Home Covid-19 cases either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms
The welfare home cluster has 91 cases as at Saturday's update from the Ministry of Health.
SIA stock price soars amid news of Covid-19 Vaccinated Travel Lanes expansion
Stocks of other airline related companies also took off sharply on Monday morning.
SCDF full-time national serviceman jailed for breaching stay-home orders while awaiting Covid-19 test results
He ignored the doctor's orders to stay at home and instead visited Bugis Junction and the skate park in Somerset.
What to do with 33,000 old uniforms? SingPost is turning them into bags, mats and more
They would have been destined for the rubbish bin if not for an upcycling effort launched last Saturday.
What does deforestation sound like? Eavesdropping on the rainforest to detect threats
Mr Topher White is banking on technology to help save Earth’s natural carbon sinks from the axe (or the saw).