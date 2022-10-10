Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 10

Updated
Published
22 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Oct 10.

Malaysia's PM Ismail dissolves Parliament for snap elections; King 'disappointed' at political developments

The announcement comes after growing pressure from within Umno for polls to be held as soon as possible.

READ MORE HERE

8 in 10 young single S'poreans want to marry: Survey

However, the proportion has been declining over the years - in 2016, it was 83%.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore's monetary policy decision in October will hinge on growth and employment risks

MAS may have no choice but to keep pushing up the currency, but key question is how far it will go, writes senior business correspondent Ovais Subhani.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Russia bombs Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities at rush hour in apparent revenge strikes

The blasts are seen as reprisals for a deadly attack that crippled Russia's sole bridge and supply route to Crimea.

READ MORE HERE

Japan reopens to tourists with shuttered souvenir shops, hotel staff shortage

The government is hoping to attract $49 billion in tourist money each year.

READ MORE HERE

More than 20,000 households using part-time cleaning services as interest grows

Under the Household Services Scheme, hiring of migrant workers for part-time domestic services is allowed.

READ MORE HERE

Three men involved in bloody fight in Ang Mo Kio coffee shop

The fight happened on Oct 9 at 4.15am, the police said.

READ MORE HERE

Weekly dengue cases have fallen by about 70% since peak in May

But residents must keep working together to prevent a second dengue surge this year, says Baey Yam Keng.

READ MORE HERE

More people in Singapore reading for leisure: National Library Board survey

Digital content such as videos and e-books also seem to be getting more popular.

READ MORE HERE

Study finds that teens who attempt suicide face more stress, perceive parents as hostile

The study shows that family plays a very important role in the mental well-being of children.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top