Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 10

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Oct 10.
Malaysia's PM Ismail dissolves Parliament for snap elections; King 'disappointed' at political developments
The announcement comes after growing pressure from within Umno for polls to be held as soon as possible.
8 in 10 young single S'poreans want to marry: Survey
S'pore's monetary policy decision in October will hinge on growth and employment risks
MAS may have no choice but to keep pushing up the currency, but key question is how far it will go, writes senior business correspondent Ovais Subhani.
Russia bombs Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities at rush hour in apparent revenge strikes
The blasts are seen as reprisals for a deadly attack that crippled Russia's sole bridge and supply route to Crimea.
Japan reopens to tourists with shuttered souvenir shops, hotel staff shortage
More than 20,000 households using part-time cleaning services as interest grows
Under the Household Services Scheme, hiring of migrant workers for part-time domestic services is allowed.
Three men involved in bloody fight in Ang Mo Kio coffee shop
Weekly dengue cases have fallen by about 70% since peak in May
But residents must keep working together to prevent a second dengue surge this year, says Baey Yam Keng.
More people in Singapore reading for leisure: National Library Board survey
Study finds that teens who attempt suicide face more stress, perceive parents as hostile
The study shows that family plays a very important role in the mental well-being of children.