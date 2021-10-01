Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 1

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Oct 1.
MOH unveils new Covid-19 map: Areas in Jurong, Bedok, Sengkang among those frequently visited by cases
The public can now access this information on a map, published for the first time on Friday.
Seniors walk in without appointment to get Covid-19 vaccine booster shots 'as soon as possible'
The Health Ministry announced on Thursday seniors do not need to make appointments for booster jabs.
No bicycle registration needed; motorists should keep 1.5m distance when passing cyclists: Panel
Cyclists on the road should limit their group length to a maximum of five bicycles in a single file.
HDB resale prices hit new record high after rising 8.9% this year: Flash data
Prices have risen strongly this year, in part due to delays in the completion of new HDB flats.
23 fall ill after eating Mdm Ling Bakery's durian snowskin mooncakes
One person has been discharged from hospital; others either sought outpatient treatment, self-medicated or recovered without treatment.
Overcoming criticism, Japanese princess set to marry on Oct 26
Princess Mako will leave the royal family upon her marriage, as is customary.
MAS grants crypto licences to DBS unit and Australian exchange
DBS' brokerage arm secured the licence, while crypto exchange Independent Reserve became the first foreign entity to do so.
Man allegedly disfigured a victim and cut finger of another minutes before Orchard Towers murder
Tan Sen Yang, now 30, has at least 10 charges for offences, including multiple counts of assault.
Singapore and Malaysian air forces hold third annual search-and-rescue exercise
It included a virtual tabletop exercise and a field training exercise conducted without physical contact between personnel.
Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle, Tai Wah Pork Noodle say they are not affiliated
The owner of the one-Michelin-starred Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle took out a notice advertisement in ST.