Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 1

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Oct 1.

SIA unveils pricing details for A380 restaurant and meal delivery; $500 flight simulator experience offered in facility tour

For those who want a better experience, the price goes up to $600 for lunch in the ultra first-class suites.

5,870 jobs in professional services on offer since April, with 4 in 5 roles for PMETs

In architecture and engineering, activity levels "fell sharply", while among law firms, about 70 per cent reported a decrease in work.

Jobs, political diversity important to GE2020 voters; decline in PAP's perceived credibility in all age groups

The Institute of Policy Studies polled a sample of 4,027 voting-age Singaporeans on the GE2020 results.

Former maid Parti Liyani gets 2 weeks to decide if dropping complaint against DPPs for alleged misconduct

The Straits Times understands that Ms Parti had filed a notice to discontinue the case on Tuesday.

342 workers from Tuas dorm moved to govt quarantine facility after Covid-19 case detected

The new case was discovered through the ministry's rostered routine testing.

Singtel CEO Chua Sock Koong to retire on Jan 1; company veteran Yuen Kuan Moon to take over

Mr Yuen Kuan Moon has been with Singtel, the Republic's largest telco, since 1993.

21 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, with 3 in community and 15 imported

Singaporeans or permanent residents form the three community cases.

Malaysia rights group's lawsuit against Shanmugam thrown out

The lawsuit was filed in response to a Pofma direction issued to the outfit on Jan 22.

Singapore building digital economy agreements to help professional services access overseas markets

This is one of the key initiatives in strengthening the sector's competitive advantage in the face of greater economic uncertainty, said Minister Chan Chun Sing.

Muhyiddin's Sabah win hastens march to Malaysia polls

Political insiders and analysts believe the momentum towards snap polls has accelerated in the past week.

