Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 9

Updated
Published
1 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Nov 9.

WP leaders acted in good faith in waiving AHTC tender, but not when it came to payments: Court of Appeal

Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim and Low Thia Khiang may still be liable for damages, the court said.

READ MORE HERE

Temasek engaging with FTX as Binance bailout plan fuels uncertainty in crypto market

Observers said the bailout plan could add more uncertainty to the industry following a spate of insolvencies that has shaken investor confidence and shrunk funding.

READ MORE HERE

Lower COE quota sends Open category premium to record high of $116,577

The Open category premium was $8,574 above the price of $108,003 set at the previous tender, an increase of 7.9 per cent.

READ MORE HERE

Laws proposed to regulate electric vehicle chargers in Singapore, require operators to be licensed

Proposed laws also require new buildings to have sufficient charging points installed.

READ MORE HERE

Bridge to connect Bay South and Bay East, renewable energy plant at Gardens by the Bay being explored

Bay East Gardens is being developed into a waterfront garden, alongside the construction of the Founders’ Memorial.

READ MORE HERE

States to watch in Malaysia GE: BN set for strong showing in Johor as opposition aims for swing sea

A landslide win for BN will hinge on voter turnout.

READ MORE HERE

Kranji woodland illegal clearing: JTC officer, then-supervisor fined $30k each

They conspired to clear part of the woodland without approval as they were worried the project would be delayed.

READ MORE HERE

Construction firm owes 268 migrant workers wages: MOM

10 migrant workers from its sub-contractor held a protest last month over unpaid wages.

READ MORE HERE

Republican majority in House will constrain Biden, may set stage for Trump’s return bid in 2024

Trends point to the Republican Party gaining a majority in the House.

READ MORE HERE

Woman with schizophrenia abused by elderly mother placed under protection

In 2019, Madam Kan punched Madam Lily’s eye and nose until she had to be admitted to hospital for nose bleeding.

READ MORE HERE

