Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 9

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Nov 9.
WP leaders acted in good faith in waiving AHTC tender, but not when it came to payments: Court of Appeal
Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim and Low Thia Khiang may still be liable for damages, the court said.
Temasek engaging with FTX as Binance bailout plan fuels uncertainty in crypto market
Observers said the bailout plan could add more uncertainty to the industry following a spate of insolvencies that has shaken investor confidence and shrunk funding.
Lower COE quota sends Open category premium to record high of $116,577
The Open category premium was $8,574 above the price of $108,003 set at the previous tender, an increase of 7.9 per cent.
Laws proposed to regulate electric vehicle chargers in Singapore, require operators to be licensed
Proposed laws also require new buildings to have sufficient charging points installed.
Bridge to connect Bay South and Bay East, renewable energy plant at Gardens by the Bay being explored
Bay East Gardens is being developed into a waterfront garden, alongside the construction of the Founders’ Memorial.
States to watch in Malaysia GE: BN set for strong showing in Johor as opposition aims for swing sea
Kranji woodland illegal clearing: JTC officer, then-supervisor fined $30k each
They conspired to clear part of the woodland without approval as they were worried the project would be delayed.
Construction firm owes 268 migrant workers wages: MOM
10 migrant workers from its sub-contractor held a protest last month over unpaid wages.
Republican majority in House will constrain Biden, may set stage for Trump’s return bid in 2024
Woman with schizophrenia abused by elderly mother placed under protection
In 2019, Madam Kan punched Madam Lily’s eye and nose until she had to be admitted to hospital for nose bleeding.