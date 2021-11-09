Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 9

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Nov 9.
IP insurers to have more specialist doctors on panels, resolution platform set up to settle disputes
MOH announced the changes as part of its move to address issues related to health insurance.
More specialists on IP insurance panels: What does this mean for you
If policyholders cannot settle issue with insurer, they will be able to bring a complaint under the new resolution process.
Some restaurants to call diners to confirm they are from same household as Covid-19 dining curbs ease
The maximum dine-in group size for those not from the same household remains at two.
Should you mix and match Covid-19 vaccines for your booster shot?
Some doctors say there is little difference in choosing either mRNA vaccine as both have comparable efficacy as boosters.
Malaysian drug trafficker facing execution gets further stay after testing positive for Covid-19
Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam was initially scheduled to be hanged on Wednesday.
Hong Kong plans gradual reopening with mainland from December, global travel in mid-2022
HK plans to allow quarantine-free travel for up to 1,000 residents daily between the city and neighbouring Guangdong.
Carbon Copy: Survivors of weather-related disasters push for stronger action from nations
Forecasts for sea-level rise and extreme weather events often mask the impact that changing weather patterns are wreaking on societies today.
1MDB scandal a result of abuse of late father's policies: Nazir Razak
"As his brother, I pray that Najib is able to clear his name," says Mr Nazir in an exclusive interview following the launch of his autobiography.
Condo resale prices up for 15th straight month but volume dips again in October
Condo resale prices rose 0.7% month on month, slowing from the 1% growth in September.
Zoe Tay's portrayal of a Thai woman compared to Chantalle Ng's Vietnamese bride role
Tay plays a wealthy Thai-Chinese woman in long-running drama The Heartland Hero.