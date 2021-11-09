Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 9

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Nov 9.

IP insurers to have more specialist doctors on panels, resolution platform set up to settle disputes

MOH announced the changes as part of its move to address issues related to health insurance.

READ MORE HERE

More specialists on IP insurance panels: What does this mean for you

If policyholders cannot settle issue with insurer, they will be able to bring a complaint under the new resolution process.

READ MORE HERE

Some restaurants to call diners to confirm they are from same household as Covid-19 dining curbs ease

The maximum dine-in group size for those not from the same household remains at two.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Should you mix and match Covid-19 vaccines for your booster shot?

Some doctors say there is little difference in choosing either mRNA vaccine as both have comparable efficacy as boosters.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysian drug trafficker facing execution gets further stay after testing positive for Covid-19

Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam was initially scheduled to be hanged on Wednesday.

READ MORE HERE

Hong Kong plans gradual reopening with mainland from December, global travel in mid-2022

HK plans to allow quarantine-free travel for up to 1,000 residents daily between the city and neighbouring Guangdong.

READ MORE HERE

Carbon Copy: Survivors of weather-related disasters push for stronger action from nations

Forecasts for sea-level rise and extreme weather events often mask the impact that changing weather patterns are wreaking on societies today.

READ MORE HERE

1MDB scandal a result of abuse of late father's policies: Nazir Razak

"As his brother, I pray that Najib is able to clear his name," says Mr Nazir in an exclusive interview following the launch of his autobiography.

READ MORE HERE

Condo resale prices up for 15th straight month but volume dips again in October

Condo resale prices rose 0.7% month on month, slowing from the 1% growth in September.

READ MORE HERE

Zoe Tay's portrayal of a Thai woman compared to Chantalle Ng's Vietnamese bride role

Tay plays a wealthy Thai-Chinese woman in long-running drama The Heartland Hero.

READ MORE HERE