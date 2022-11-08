Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 8

Updated
Published
13 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Nov 8.

Hospitals will stop setting aside whole wards for Covid-19 patients, freeing up beds: Ong Ye Kung

The beds can be used by other patients and help ease the gridlock at emergency departments, Mr Ong added.

READ MORE HERE

New national plan launched to support, uplift Singapore families at different stages of life

The plan will strengthen families by focusing on three areas: culture, empowerment and upliftment.

READ MORE HERE

Public transport fares have to keep pace with cost increases or system will be unsustainable: Iswaran

Mr Iswaran said annual fares have risen  by just 1 per cent a year in the last 10 years when costs have gone up by 7 per cent annually.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

About 300 people rescued from sinking ship by Singapore authorities

The Sri Lankan authorities were informed that those rescued were on their way to Vietnam.

READ MORE HERE

Badminton: Loh Kean Yew up to world No. 3 in ‘crazy’ year

He is poised to qualify for the first time for the Dec 14-18 BWF World Tour Finals.

READ MORE HERE

Is China about to end Covid Zero? Here’s what we know

Decoding China’s intentions is key to everything from domestic stocks to the global economic outlook.

READ MORE HERE

Father sues debate association over son’s suicide

Mr Lawrence Li is seeking unspecified damages for mental distress suffered by his son, as well as bereavement and the loss of dependency for himself and his wife.

READ MORE HERE

Anwar received with much fanfare in Tambun but victory not certain

He needs to secure the Malay vote to win, says an analyst.

READ MORE HERE

SIA ramps up alliance with Virgin Australia with codeshare flights

Customers can now make bookings on virginaustralia.com for seamless travel between Australia, Asia, Africa, Europe and beyond on SIA flights.

READ MORE HERE

Japan’s autumn foliage: A guide to catching the world’s prettiest colours

Enjoy a sea of yellow, red and golden hues as summer gives way to autumn in the country.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top