Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 8

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Nov 8.
Hospitals will stop setting aside whole wards for Covid-19 patients, freeing up beds: Ong Ye Kung
The beds can be used by other patients and help ease the gridlock at emergency departments, Mr Ong added.
New national plan launched to support, uplift Singapore families at different stages of life
The plan will strengthen families by focusing on three areas: culture, empowerment and upliftment.
Public transport fares have to keep pace with cost increases or system will be unsustainable: Iswaran
Mr Iswaran said annual fares have risen by just 1 per cent a year in the last 10 years when costs have gone up by 7 per cent annually.
About 300 people rescued from sinking ship by Singapore authorities
The Sri Lankan authorities were informed that those rescued were on their way to Vietnam.
Badminton: Loh Kean Yew up to world No. 3 in ‘crazy’ year
Is China about to end Covid Zero? Here’s what we know
Decoding China’s intentions is key to everything from domestic stocks to the global economic outlook.
Father sues debate association over son’s suicide
Mr Lawrence Li is seeking unspecified damages for mental distress suffered by his son, as well as bereavement and the loss of dependency for himself and his wife.
Anwar received with much fanfare in Tambun but victory not certain
SIA ramps up alliance with Virgin Australia with codeshare flights
Customers can now make bookings on virginaustralia.com for seamless travel between Australia, Asia, Africa, Europe and beyond on SIA flights.
Japan’s autumn foliage: A guide to catching the world’s prettiest colours
Enjoy a sea of yellow, red and golden hues as summer gives way to autumn in the country.