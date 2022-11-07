Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 7

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Nov 7.
Assurance Package to help households offset GST hike to get $1.4b boost, will now total $8b
More details of the enhancements to the package will be announced in Budget 2023, said DPM Lawrence Wong.
‘Irresponsible’ to raise GST amid uncertain inflation and higher prices: Jamus Lim
Prof Lim shared how inflation has hit Singaporeans hard, and noted that food prices overall have risen by 6.9 per cent, compared with a year ago.
Pritam, Indranee spar over HDB development cost breakdown and BTO flat subsidy details
Ms Indranee told Parliament that providing a breakdown of the total development cost of all new BTO flats henceforth is “not helpful or meaningful” for buyers.
New process proposed for death row inmates to file challenges after legal avenues exhausted
Inmates seeking a stay of execution would be required to state reasons for not filing their application earlier.
Singapore Airlines airfares in 2023 may drop as rivals add capacity
SIA on Friday swung to a second-quarter profit and declared its first dividend in three years.
Blind widow, 84, recovers nearly $1.37m after suing her two younger children
Inflation raises calls for CPF interest rates to go up, but higher rates may not benefit everyone
Home owners who used CPF for their house have more to lose as rising rates mean they will incur more accrued interest.
Musk lays out Twitter mission: To have the most accurate information about the world
Meta planning massive layoffs after disappointing results
The company has been reeling from advertisers' budget cuts, and its metaverse pivot is worrying investors.
Fly to Tokyo, Seoul and other popular cities for less with these alternative airlines
Travel correspondent Clara Lock lists five airlines that will give you more bang for your buck.