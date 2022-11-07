Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 7

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Nov 7.

Assurance Package to help households offset GST hike to get $1.4b boost, will now total $8b

More details of the enhancements to the package will be announced in Budget 2023, said DPM Lawrence Wong.

READ MORE HERE

‘Irresponsible’ to raise GST amid uncertain inflation and higher prices: Jamus Lim

Prof Lim shared how inflation has hit Singaporeans hard, and noted that food prices overall have risen by 6.9 per cent, compared with a year ago.

READ MORE HERE

Pritam, Indranee spar over HDB development cost breakdown and BTO flat subsidy details

Ms Indranee told Parliament that providing a breakdown of the total development cost of all new BTO flats henceforth is “not helpful or meaningful” for buyers.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

New process proposed for death row inmates to file challenges after legal avenues exhausted

Inmates seeking a stay of execution would be required to state reasons for not filing their application earlier.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore Airlines airfares in 2023 may drop as rivals add capacity

SIA on Friday swung to a second-quarter profit and declared its first dividend in three years.

READ MORE HERE

Blind widow, 84, recovers nearly $1.37m after suing her two younger children

Judge says the children exploited their mother’s blindness and advanced age.

READ MORE HERE

Inflation raises calls for CPF interest rates to go up, but higher rates may not benefit everyone

Home owners who used CPF for their house have more to lose as rising rates mean they will incur more accrued interest.

READ MORE HERE

Musk lays out Twitter mission: To have the most accurate information about the world

This prompted Twitter founder Jack Dorsey to ask: "Accurate to who?"

READ MORE HERE

Meta planning massive layoffs after disappointing results

The company has been reeling from advertisers' budget cuts, and its metaverse pivot is worrying investors.

READ MORE HERE

Fly to Tokyo, Seoul and other popular cities for less with these alternative airlines

Travel correspondent Clara Lock lists five airlines that will give you more bang for your buck.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top