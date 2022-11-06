Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 6

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Sunday, Nov 6.
S’poreans cannot have it both ways – more opposition MPs but also effective PAP govt: PM Lee
He said whether voters give the new Government a strong or weak mandate makes "a very big difference".
PAP will work ‘doubly hard, triply hard’ to regain lost seats: Lawrence Wong
He says the party has to be clear-eyed and confront political challenges and challengers head-on.
Police Security Command in Toa Payoh to be demolished for housing
COP27 in Egypt: 10 things to watch for
Over 100 heads of states and governments will descend into Sharm el-Sheikh for the conference.
Radio jock to hoteliering whiz: Far East Hospitality CEO Arthur Kiong’s remarkable journey
Mr Kiong runs a company that operates a combined portfolio of over 95 hotels and serviced residences in nine countries.
Glamorous transgender Miss Universe owner set to defy norms
This year, she is looking forward to having a pageant winner who has "transformational leadership".
Singaporean woman killed in car accident in Malaysia
She died after the car she was travelling in skidded and rammed into a guardrail along the North-South Expressway.
Singapore veteran deejay Brian Richmond retires from radio
Why is Singapore’s west side wetter? Find out in teacher-turned-YouTuber Biogirl MJ’s quirky science videos
Ms Kong Man Jing, who co-founded Just Keep Thinking educational channel, has also launched a comic book based on her persona.
My boss keeps picking on me and criticising my work. What can I do?
Unreasonable behaviour could include your boss throwing your work at you. Here’s what you can do next, say human resource consultants.