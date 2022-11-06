Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 6

Updated
Published
10 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Sunday, Nov 6.

S’poreans cannot have it both ways – more opposition MPs but also effective PAP govt: PM Lee

He said whether voters give the new Government a strong or weak mandate makes "a very big difference".

READ MORE HERE

PAP will work ‘doubly hard, triply hard’ to regain lost seats: Lawrence Wong

He says the party has to be clear-eyed and confront political challenges and challengers head-on.

READ MORE HERE

Police Security Command in Toa Payoh to be demolished for housing

The new location will be at Lorong 8 Toa Payoh.

READ MORE HERE

COP27 in Egypt: 10 things to watch for

Over 100 heads of states and governments will descend into Sharm el-Sheikh for the conference.

READ MORE HERE

Radio jock to hoteliering whiz: Far East Hospitality CEO Arthur Kiong’s remarkable journey

Mr Kiong runs a company that operates a combined portfolio of over 95 hotels and serviced residences in nine countries.

READ MORE HERE

Glamorous transgender Miss Universe owner set to defy norms

This year, she is looking forward to having a pageant winner who has "transformational leadership".

READ MORE HERE

Singaporean woman killed in car accident in Malaysia

She died after the car she was travelling in skidded and rammed into a guardrail along the North-South Expressway.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore veteran deejay Brian Richmond retires from radio

The Vintage Showcase will be taken over by deejay Phillip Chew.

READ MORE HERE

Why is Singapore’s west side wetter? Find out in teacher-turned-YouTuber Biogirl MJ’s quirky science videos

Ms Kong Man Jing, who co-founded Just Keep Thinking educational channel, has also launched a comic book based on her persona.

READ MORE HERE

My boss keeps picking on me and criticising my work. What can I do?

Unreasonable behaviour could include your boss throwing your work at you. Here’s what you can do next, say human resource consultants.

READ MORE HERE

