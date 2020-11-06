Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 6

MOE releases indicative secondary school entry points under new PSLE scoring system

For govt and govt-aided schools, cut-off point of 8-22 for the Express (O level) track, 22-25 for Normal (Academic), and 26 -30 for Normal (Technical).

New PSLE scoring system: 5 questions about cut-off points for secondary schools

The cut-off point ranges for the different school types were derived based on the 2019 Primary 6 cohort's PSLE results and school choices.

Biden edges closer to White House after overtaking Trump in Georgia, gaining ground in Pennsylvania

Mr Biden has a 917-vote lead in Georgia, which has 16 electoral votes.

Malaysia's Budget 2021 to pump-prime economy hit by coronavirus

Malaysia will continue pump priming its coronavirus-battered economy into next year, with a 5.4 per cent deficit expected in Budget 2021.

Three charged in Balestier apartment raid where suspect was shot by police

The suspect who was shot by an officer was charged by a field magistrate as he is currently still warded in hospital.

Robinsons' closing down sale begins on Friday

A spokesman said the sale would continue until all stocks were sold.

Former senior minister Jayakumar launches book on governance in S'pore

The book chronicles his views and experiences, including his thoughts on the Lee family dispute over their 38 Oxley Road home.

On-site Covid-19 facility will test 1,700 passengers on first cruise from Marina Bay

The testing facility is designed to clear 125 passengers every 30 minutes.

4 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

There were no cases from worker's dormitories and no community cases.

Denmark finds 214 people infected with mink-related coronavirus

The government said that it would cull up to 17 million minks to prevent human contagion with a mutated coronavirus.

