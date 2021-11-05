Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 5

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Nov 5.

$174 million in tech research initiatives launched to boost digitalisation in S'pore

One effort involves a research laboratory under tech firm Cisco and NUS, with an investment of $54 million.

READ MORE HERE

Connaught Drive, Anderson Bridge to be pedestrian-only from end-2021

Beyond the civic district, pedestrianisation efforts are also ongoing in heartland areas to reinforce Singapore’s push to go car-lite.

READ MORE HERE

Mudslides off Bukit Batok Nature Park cliff ongoing for 2 months: Residents

A resident is worried that the mudslides will affect one of the transmitting towers of Bukit Batok Transmitting Station.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Increasing ICU beds for Covid-19 patients may lead to poorer care for others

Resources, especially experienced manpower, are finite. Increasing their use in one area means reducing it in another, says ST's Salma Khalik.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore youth give 18 recommendations for tackling environmental crisis

Their recommendations span six areas, including emissions, nature, energy and corporate responsibility.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore retail sales rise 6.6% in September, reversing August's drop

Computer and telecommunications equipment enjoyed the biggest increase with sales surging 66.1 per cent year on year.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 spreads to 20th province in China as new cases near 800

Heilongjiang province, which accounted for more than one-third of the total cases, has become the latest epicenter.

READ MORE HERE

Man who repeatedly stabbed daughter near bus stop in Marsiling jailed for 15 years

The Malaysian lorry driver knifed the victim 17 times, in what the judge called a vicious and brazen attack.

READ MORE HERE

Youth who did backflip in rhino pen allegedly cut electronic tag while out on bail; arrest warrant issued

The teen can now possibly face four more charges for offences that include drug-related crimes.

READ MORE HERE

Picture-perfect custom cakes by Singapore cake-artists

Many of these cake-artists are self-taught, often by watching videos online and perfecting their craft through trial and error.

READ MORE HERE