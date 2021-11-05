Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 5

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Nov 5.
$174 million in tech research initiatives launched to boost digitalisation in S'pore
One effort involves a research laboratory under tech firm Cisco and NUS, with an investment of $54 million.
Connaught Drive, Anderson Bridge to be pedestrian-only from end-2021
Beyond the civic district, pedestrianisation efforts are also ongoing in heartland areas to reinforce Singapore’s push to go car-lite.
Mudslides off Bukit Batok Nature Park cliff ongoing for 2 months: Residents
A resident is worried that the mudslides will affect one of the transmitting towers of Bukit Batok Transmitting Station.
Increasing ICU beds for Covid-19 patients may lead to poorer care for others
Resources, especially experienced manpower, are finite. Increasing their use in one area means reducing it in another, says ST's Salma Khalik.
Singapore youth give 18 recommendations for tackling environmental crisis
Their recommendations span six areas, including emissions, nature, energy and corporate responsibility.
Singapore retail sales rise 6.6% in September, reversing August's drop
Computer and telecommunications equipment enjoyed the biggest increase with sales surging 66.1 per cent year on year.
Covid-19 spreads to 20th province in China as new cases near 800
Heilongjiang province, which accounted for more than one-third of the total cases, has become the latest epicenter.
Man who repeatedly stabbed daughter near bus stop in Marsiling jailed for 15 years
The Malaysian lorry driver knifed the victim 17 times, in what the judge called a vicious and brazen attack.
Youth who did backflip in rhino pen allegedly cut electronic tag while out on bail; arrest warrant issued
The teen can now possibly face four more charges for offences that include drug-related crimes.
Picture-perfect custom cakes by Singapore cake-artists
Many of these cake-artists are self-taught, often by watching videos online and perfecting their craft through trial and error.