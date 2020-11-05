Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 5

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Nov 5.
US presidential election still undecided after Michigan called by US networks, but math favours Joe Biden
Mr Biden has 264 Electoral College votes, according to projections.
Live results: Will it be Trump or Biden?
Vote counting is under way in key US states.
Karl Liew, son of ex-CAG chairman, charged with giving false information and evidence in Parti Liyani case
Bail has been set at $15,000. He will be back in court on Dec 17.
Man shot in stomach during struggle with police officers in Balestier Road apartment raid
The 36-year-old man is currently in a stable condition, police said.
No fireworks display at Marina Bay New Year's Eve countdown this year
The public can catch fireworks displays at heartland locations and there will be two light shows at Marina Bay.
S'porean blogger Amos Yee indicted on child porn charges by Chicago court
Yee will next appear on Nov 18 for an arraignment.
Indonesian woman receives 5 months’ jail for leaving newborn baby in recycling bin
At the time of the offence, the woman was working as a maid.
7 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with 6 imported and 1 in the community
The new cases bring Singapore's total to 58,043.
HDB resale prices rise for 4th month in October; 13 million-dollar flats sold: SRX
The figures indicate that demand remained relatively robust amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Made In Singapore: Luthier Wayne Lim takes six months to a year to make a guitar
He turned his twin passions for craft-making and music into a company, Luthier.sg.