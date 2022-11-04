Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 4

Updated
Published
7 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Nov 4.

People aged 18 to 49 can register for fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose from Monday

Those in their 40s will be invited to register for the bivalent vaccine dose first through an SMS with a personalised booking link.

READ MORE HERE

Modest pay, long hours: IPS survey highlights vulnerability of food delivery workers in S’pore

The survey of 1,002 food delivery workers also found that about one-third of them had gotten into an accident.

READ MORE HERE

Two JTC officers convicted of conspiracy to illegally clear parts of Kranji woodland

The duo were working on the development of the Kranji Agri-Food Innovation Park.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Woman arrested for allegedly killing father in Sengkang, to be charged with murder

Neighbours said the deceased was an elderly man who lived with his daughter.

READ MORE HERE

Man gets 4 weeks’ jail for assaulting SIA cabin crew member; bomb threat charge withdrawn

La Andy Hien Duc has spent more than a month in remand and is expected to be deported on Saturday.

READ MORE HERE

S’porean killed in motorbike-truck crash in Phuket, pillion rider injured

The truck driver told police the motorcycle rider lost control at the curve and rammed into his vehicle.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysians told to mask up as new Covid-19 wave hits

Malaysia's caretaker Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin advised the public to remain vigilant.

READ MORE HERE

Twitter to start layoffs on Friday; sources say Elon Musk plans to cut half of workforce

Twitter said in an e-mail that its offices will be temporarily closed.

READ MORE HERE

Lanzhou boy’s death exposes China district’s ‘weak emergency response’ due to Covid-19 measures

Pandemic curbs delayed the rescue of the three-year-old boy, who later died of gas poisoning.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Former AC Milan forward Daniele Massaro coming to Singapore as part of trophy tour

Fans can meet Massaro in person and take photos with the Scudetto trophy at 313@Somerset on Nov 11.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top