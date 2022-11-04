Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 4

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Nov 4.
People aged 18 to 49 can register for fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose from Monday
Those in their 40s will be invited to register for the bivalent vaccine dose first through an SMS with a personalised booking link.
Modest pay, long hours: IPS survey highlights vulnerability of food delivery workers in S’pore
The survey of 1,002 food delivery workers also found that about one-third of them had gotten into an accident.
Two JTC officers convicted of conspiracy to illegally clear parts of Kranji woodland
Woman arrested for allegedly killing father in Sengkang, to be charged with murder
Man gets 4 weeks’ jail for assaulting SIA cabin crew member; bomb threat charge withdrawn
La Andy Hien Duc has spent more than a month in remand and is expected to be deported on Saturday.
S’porean killed in motorbike-truck crash in Phuket, pillion rider injured
The truck driver told police the motorcycle rider lost control at the curve and rammed into his vehicle.
Malaysians told to mask up as new Covid-19 wave hits
Malaysia's caretaker Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin advised the public to remain vigilant.
Twitter to start layoffs on Friday; sources say Elon Musk plans to cut half of workforce
Lanzhou boy’s death exposes China district’s ‘weak emergency response’ due to Covid-19 measures
Pandemic curbs delayed the rescue of the three-year-old boy, who later died of gas poisoning.
Football: Former AC Milan forward Daniele Massaro coming to Singapore as part of trophy tour
Fans can meet Massaro in person and take photos with the Scudetto trophy at 313@Somerset on Nov 11.