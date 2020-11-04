Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 4

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Nov 4.
Parliament: AGC had sufficient evidence to prosecute Parti Liyani as she admitted taking some items, gave contradictory statements, says Shanmugam
Ms Parti admitted taking 10 to 15 items of male clothing without permission, said Mr Shanmugam.
US election: With results from key states unclear, Trump declares victory
The race will likely come down to the wire in the swing states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan.
Parliament: Shanmugam admits lapse in Parti Liyani probe, says police should have acted quicker
The 5-week gap between the filing of the police report and the police officers visiting the scene was a breach of a legal requirement.
Parliament: Karl Liew, son of former CAG chairman in Parti Liyani saga, investigated for perjury
Karl Liew had made several allegations in the trial that the High Court judge had found suspect.
Parliament: Phase 3 could last over a year, restrictions may be reimposed if cases spike again
Mr Gan said that if S'pore moves into phase 3, it would not be a return to pre-Covid days.
Jack Ma's blunt words just cost him US$37 billion
Two weeks ago, Ma gave his opinion on China's banking system at a forum.
Girl hurt in Woodlands crash wakes up after 11 days in coma
She cannot speak yet and can move only the left side of her body.
NUS responds to victims' complaints that it went against their wishes to lodge police report; says it had legal obligation to report
Two female students accused ex-Tembusu College don Jeremy Fernando of sexual misconduct.
7 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with 5 imported and none in the community
There were no new cases in the community.
SCDF NSF stole ambulance in fire station and drove to visit girlfriend in a condominium
At the condominium, he turned on the blinker lights and duped a security guard into believing that there was an emergency.