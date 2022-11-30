Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 30

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Nov 30.
Temasek’s FTX write-off will not affect contribution to S'pore’s reserves: Lawrence Wong
Temasek and GIC have some investments in the digital asset space but they do not have direct exposure to crypto, said Mr Wong.
China’s former president Jiang Zemin dies, aged 96
Mr Jiang oversaw China’s accession to the WTO, and the peaceful handover of Hong Kong and Macau from Britain and Portugal.
Sino-Singapore economic ties flourished during Jiang Zemin’s leadership
Sino-Singapore ties during the Jiang era were marked most significantly by economic relations.
Covid-19 protests escalate in Guangzhou as China lockdown anger boils
The clashes marked an escalation from protests in commercial hub Shanghai and capital Beijing.
9 men charged with dangerous driving on CTE, allegedly reaching speeds of up to 155kmh
Boon Lay wedding slashing: 2 men jailed for 36 and 39 months, given 6 strokes of cane each
The pair met in 2016 and bonded four years later when they realised they were members of the same secret society.
Badminton: Loh Kean Yew ‘honoured’ to be nominated for BWF Male Player of the Year award
Task force publishes report on how govt, organisations in S’pore can defend against ransomware
The team made recommendations to the Government on how it could counter successful ransomware attacks.
Indonesians urge for joint Unesco multinational bid for kebaya traditional costume
Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia and Thailand have nominated the costume for Unesco heritage status.
Famed Cafe Kitsune opens at Capitol Singapore on Thursday
More outlets of the French-Japanese chain are in the pipeline, including a cafe-restaurant.