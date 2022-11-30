Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 30

Updated
Published
6 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Nov 30.

Temasek’s FTX write-off will not affect contribution to S'pore’s reserves: Lawrence Wong

Temasek and GIC have some investments in the digital asset space but they do not have direct exposure to crypto, said Mr Wong.

READ MORE HERE

China’s former president Jiang Zemin dies, aged 96

Mr Jiang oversaw China’s accession to the WTO, and the peaceful handover of Hong Kong and Macau from Britain and Portugal.

READ MORE HERE

Sino-Singapore economic ties flourished during Jiang Zemin’s leadership

Sino-Singapore ties during the Jiang era were marked most significantly by economic relations.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 protests escalate in Guangzhou as China lockdown anger boils

The clashes marked an escalation from protests in commercial hub Shanghai and capital Beijing.

READ MORE HERE

9 men charged with dangerous driving on CTE, allegedly reaching speeds of up to 155kmh

Three of them have previous convictions for similar offences.

READ MORE HERE

Boon Lay wedding slashing: 2 men jailed for 36 and 39 months, given 6 strokes of cane each

The pair met in 2016 and bonded four years later when they realised they were members of the same secret society.

READ MORE HERE

Badminton: Loh Kean Yew ‘honoured’ to be nominated for BWF Male Player of the Year award

It is the first time a Singaporean player has made the shortlist.

READ MORE HERE

Task force publishes report on how govt, organisations in S’pore can defend against ransomware

The team made recommendations to the Government on how it could counter successful ransomware attacks.

READ MORE HERE

Indonesians urge for joint Unesco multinational bid for kebaya traditional costume

Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia and Thailand have nominated the costume for Unesco heritage status.

READ MORE HERE

Famed Cafe Kitsune opens at Capitol Singapore on Thursday

More outlets of the French-Japanese chain are in the pipeline, including a cafe-restaurant.

READ MORE HERE

