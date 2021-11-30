Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 30

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Nov 30.
Singapore tightens border measures, halts further easing of social measures over Omicron variant fears
These tightened border restrictions will take effect from Dec 3.
Stricter testing for air travellers: What you need to know about Singapore's border measures from Dec 3
The new measures include stricter Covid-19 testing for all air travellers.
Suspected Omicron Covid-19 cases to be taken to NCID, no home recovery allowed
Full contact tracing will be carried out for confirmed cases; close contacts to be quarantined for 10 days at facility.
Do Covid-19 vaccines work against Omicron? 5 things to know about the new variant
Singapore would need to find out if Omicron will dominate the other types of variants, just like how Delta had done previously.
Anti-vaccine group founder apologises for asking followers to flood public hotlines
"Asking people to flood the call centre for no genuine reason is definitely wrong," she said.
First phase of Tuas Port completed, greener concrete being explored for future phases
Two of 21 berths under Phase 1 will be open for use by the end of the year.
Singapore-based TripleA gets MAS licence to provide crypto payment services
The licence will allow the company to provide end-to-end cryptocurrency payment services for businesses.
Conserved landmark Golden Mile Complex up for en bloc sale again at $800m
The 16-storey building with 718 strata-titled units has 47 years left on its lease.
What to do when a fire breaks out? How to prevent fires in homes? Some tips from SCDF
Fires broke out recently in residential units in Hougang and Sembawang. Find out what you can do in the event of a fire.
More people in Singapore seek help for snoring during the pandemic
Singapore was ranked third in a recent survey of the world's top 'snoring capitals'.