Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 30

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Nov 30.

PayNow, Fast to be made available to non-bank financial institutions in 2021

This is set to make e-payment adoption simpler for both businesses and individuals.

Not suing siblings didn't mean 'carte blanche' to defame me, says PM Lee in libel suit

PM Lee said he is not obliged to sue everyone in order to sue one person.

Man in Malaysia throws step-grandson out of the window after failing to rape his stepdaughter

The four-year-old boy, who was in a weakened state, did not survive the fall.

F&B on steady recovery but firms must look at tapping new revenue streams: Chan Chun Sing

He noted that more restaurants have turned to selling food and beverages online even after the circuit breaker.

Cornerman tests positive for Covid-19, but Dec 4 One Championship event in Singapore to go on

Three others participating in the event, who were on the same flight as him, are currently serving their quarantine.

S'pore inventor creates portable PCR test kit that can detect Covid-19 in 5 minutes

The nasal swab test is run through an app on a laptop, and requires less than 2 hours of training to operate.

2 private operators in Singapore to use SCDF ambulances under new contracting model

Paramedics from these operators will be able to respond to complex medical emergencies while wearing the SCDF uniform.

5 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with 1 in the community and 4 imported

The remaining four were imported cases.

Weeks-long wait for new Xbox and PlayStation game consoles in Singapore due to sharp supply drop, high demand

The consoles were sold out even before they were launched in Singapore amid a sharp drop in supply.

Iran lays to rest top nuclear scientist as it mulls over response

President Rouhani stressed his country will seek revenge for the assassination of Dr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in "due time".

