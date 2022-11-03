Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 3

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Nov 3.

S'pore launches national R&D plan to respond to future pandemics

It will link up experts from various disciplines as well as govt agencies to tackle such threats.

READ MORE HERE

HDB resale prices climb 0.5% in Oct, but fewer units sold as latest cooling measures sink in

An estimated 1,965 HDB resale flats changed hands in October, down 24.1% from September.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore, Asia markets slide after US Fed signals more rate hikes and peak at higher level

In Singapore, the Straits Times index kicked off 34 points or 1 per cent lower at 3,106 points.

READ MORE HERE

Exchange students return to NUS, but some face housing crunch

One student said he was told that he was not allocated a hostel room only a month before his course started.

READ MORE HERE

Victims lose $237,000 amid resurgence in SingPost and Singtel phishing scams: Police

Scammers sent e-mails embedded with fraudulent URL links which were designed to steal victims’ personal information.

READ MORE HERE

Grieving parents bury children killed in S. Korea’s deadly crush

For those who lost a son or a daughter, anger is mixing with grief.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore launches global trial using wholesale digital currency

Singapore will work with partners France and Switzerland on a global project that uses digital currencies issued by the countries’ three central banks.

READ MORE HERE

A new breed: Men who flaunt their aesthetic procedures on social media

Many male patients today have no qualms telling the world about their most recent cosmetic procedure, writes ST's Louisa Lim.

READ MORE HERE

Workers’ Party to release documentary on history of Hougang

WP, which has held Hougang for 31 years, intends to release the film for public screenings soon.

READ MORE HERE

‘Like stars in a black sea’: Waters off Changi Beach set aglow by sea fireflies

This may be the first documented instance of the crustaceans’ glow in Singapore waters.

READ MORE HERE

