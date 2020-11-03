Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 3

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Nov 3.

US heads to the polls on Election Day

It appears headed for record voter turnout amid the pandemic and after a summer of racial justice protests.

Parliament: President Halimah approves extra $8 billion for Covid-19 support package

The Bill was introduced last month and 33 MPs aired their views during a two-day debate.

US presidential election: What time results are expected and which states to watch

The election will come down to a few crucial states that could swing either way.

Singapore tourism industry offers bundled promotions to entice locals

The bundled promotions by hotels, attractions, restaurants and shops are being offered under the SingapoRediscovers campaign.

Robinsons' liquidators 'hopeful' of continuing sales to mid or end December

While the retailer's e-commerce platforms are no longer operational, shoppers can continue to visit its brick-and-mortar stores for the time being.

Family accused of abusing friend, knocking out her teeth and forcing her to eat food soiled with urine

The repeated acts of abuse caused the victim to develop visual disability.

9 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with 7 imported and none in the community

There are two cases from worker's dormitories.

At least 5 killed, including 'Islamist terrorist' in Vienna attack

Witnesses described the men firing into crowds in bars with automatic rifles.

MAS to stop issuing $1,000 notes over money laundering, terrorism financing concerns

From now till January, the MAS will also limit the quantity of $1,000 notes issued each month.

Global Affairs: US electoral system in need of urgent fixing

No matter who wins the US presidential election, the dysfunctional polling rules are being rubbished by both Democrats and Republicans, while aggravating the nation's polarisation.

